CIFF Guangzhou 2024 is All Set to Unveil the Latest Trends and Innovations in the Furniture Industry

GUANGZHOU, China, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 53rd China International Furniture Fair (CIFF Guangzhou 2024) is set to unfold in two phases, from March 18-21 and March 28-31 in Guangzhou. With a focus on unveiling the latest trends and innovations, CIFF Guangzhou 2024 aims to foster high-quality development and collaborations. Covering 850,000 square meters with over 4,000 brands, the event offers a broad spectrum of products including home furniture, office and commercial spaces, decorative home textiles, outdoor living, and equipment and materials.

The Home Furniture Exhibition, from March 18-21, boasts a larger and improved layout of 435,000 square meters. The exhibition caters to exhibitors and visitors with more space and features. The design, soft furnishings, and dining room sectors have grown by 66%, 69%, and 71% respectively, highlighting the themes of intelligence and suitability for the elderly.

From March 28-31, the Office and Commercial Space and CIFM/interzum guangzhou will occupy all 45 pavilions of the Canton Fair Complex, adding 43,000 square meters to the previous record set by CIFF Guangzhou 2023. The exhibition will showcase the best of office and commercial furniture, equipment, and design.

Moreover, the CIFF Guangzhou 2024 will feature different theme exhibitions, such as smart home and home-community elderly care. The event will also offer new inspiration and opportunities for the industry to foster and grow new productive forces through a series of design aesthetics exhibitions and forums.

The event showcases its vital role as a bridge connecting Chinese furniture makers with global markets. It offers a platform for in-depth dialogue and collaboration among the three key groups in the industry - designers, dealers, and international buyers. It also provides more tailored services, such as the InterBiz Club, which functions as a comprehensive service ecosystem for international visitors to CIFF from over 200 countries and regions.

In addition, the CIFF Guangzhou 2024 will introduce the "China Diamond Awards" or "CD Awards," China's first design award for the whole industry chain of the home and furniture industry. The CD Awards aim to highlight the important role of creative design in achieving a better life. It will honor the outstanding brands that excel in furniture design and lead the industry trend, as well as promote high standards and concepts in the furniture industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.ciff-gz.com/en/.

