Co-Creating Intelligent Education: Dahua Unveils Comprehensive Education Solutions and Products

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, today introduced a series of smart education solutions under the theme "Student-centered Learning, Innovative School Management, and Intelligent Student Safety" at an online event. These solutions, accompanied by new educational products, aim to empower global education through advanced technology and digital transformation.

Enhancing Learning Experiences

Dahua's Smart Classroom Solutions include DeepHub smart interactive whiteboards, which integrate with video and audio systems to enable hybrid learning. With one-click recording, classroom content can be saved in real time, allowing students to catch up on lessons they missed. Equipped with gamification features, DeepHub fosters active learning. Additionally, a mobile lab training cart provides real-time, 4K demonstrations, combining theory and practice to enhance engagement and overcome visibility challenges.

Smarter School Management

To improve efficiency, Dahua has developed automated attendance solutions that use AI technology to track attendance accurately, saving valuable class time. The Dahua Smart Examination Solution offers identity verification and electronic device detection, reducing proctor workload by 50% and enhancing examination integrity. The One-Card/One-Face System facilitates fast access and integrates payment for campus amenities, and the Dahua Smart Parking Solution streamlines vehicle management, saving users an average of 10-20 minutes per session.

Advanced Campus Security

Dahua's intelligent security systems create a safer campus environment with access control that regulates entry, AI-based behavioral analysis to detect threats, and cameras with sound and light alarms for restricted areas. The Dahua monitoring center integrates video surveillance with AR technology, providing real-time alerts and data to improve security decision-making. A VR Patrol System also automates security patrols, reducing human error and enhancing coverage. The Multi-School Management System links schools within a region to provide coordinated responses to potential threats, improving response efficiency by up to 50%.

New Educational Products

Dahua also unveiled several new products tailored for education:

Classroom Camera: This PTZ camera supports classroom recording, online exam monitoring with AI, and automatic attendance based on class schedules.

DSS Pro EDU: A web-based system with an attendance module, DSS Pro EDU integrates with school management systems to streamline attendance tracking and reporting.

DeepHub Interactive Whiteboards: The ST420-S3 model offers NFC login, Wi-Fi 6, enhanced audio, and advanced whiteboard functions like handwriting recognition. The ST473 model, featuring capacitive touch, a 48-megapixel camera, and voice tracking, provides an interactive and high-definition learning experience.

Audio System: Dahua's professional-grade audio system includes MIMO technology, echo and noise reduction, and wireless microphone charging, delivering high-quality sound for both online and hybrid learning.

Lab Training Cart: With 4K resolution, multi-screen display, and local storage, the mobile lab cart enhances practical learning by ensuring detailed and clear visuals.

This event highlights Dahua's dedication to shaping the future of education through intelligent solutions. Following this launch, in-person education summits will be held in Brazil, Indonesia, and the UAE to help more customers improve educational quality and campus management through Dahua's tailored products and solutions.

