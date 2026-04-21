Clients can leverage Cognizant to accelerate implementation of J.P. Morgan Payments solutions

TEANECK, N.J., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading AI builder and technology services provider, announced today that it has joined the J.P. Morgan Payments Consultant Implementation Program (PCIP), a trusted network of resources that helps J.P. Morgan clients modernize their business by unifying technology and treasury with implementations guided by the expertise of J.P. Morgan and its partners. Cognizant will offer enhanced connectivity to help mutual clients connect J.P. Morgan Payments solutions to their treasury management system (TMS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms.

Cognizant joins J.P. Morgan Payments Consultant Implementation Program

With Cognizant now integrated in the PCIP ecosystem, clients gain an accountable implementation partner with 30 years of payments expertise, more than 10,000 certified payments professionals, industry leading enterprise applications practice, and AI labs capable of rapid prototyping and production deployment.

Cognizant brings deep expertise in ISO 20022 messaging standards and the evolving Cross-Border Payments and Reporting Plus (CBPR+) requirements set to take effect in November 2026. With a strong understanding of the global payments landscape and the regulatory shifts driving ISO adoption, Cognizant is well positioned to help clients navigate the transition and ensure compliance ahead of the mandate deadline. Separately, Cognizant, in collaboration with J.P. Morgan Payments, has developed a suite of ready-to-deploy payment adapters designed to be both user-friendly and fully CBPR+ compliant to help clients align their existing payment infrastructure with new messaging standards.

"As J.P. Morgan Payments continues to expand the PCIP program, we're helping our clients access a network of experienced technological and operational resources to implement our solutions with confidence," said Lisa Davis, Head of Digital & Design Commercialization at J.P. Morgan Payments. "Cognizant's combination of payments depth and enterprise delivery at scale is a strong addition to our implementation program to help our clients achieve what's possible through payments connectivity."

"Enterprise clients no longer want payments bolted on; they want them built in, intelligent, and connected to everything they run their business on," said Nageswar Cherukupalli, Senior Vice President and Banking, Capital Markets, Insurance and Strategic Initiatives Business Unit Leader at Cognizant. "J.P. Morgan Payments clients can leverage Cognizant's 30 years of payments expertise, unlocking a path from strategy to production-grade outcomes, faster, smarter, and at the scale their business demands."

The Payments Consultant Implementation Program is part of the J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network, which brings together end-to-end payment experiences through an ecosystem of third-party integrations that can help grow businesses faster. J.P. Morgan Payments combines treasury services, trade & working capital, and card and merchant services capabilities to help clients pay customers or employees in different currencies around the world. It processes more than $10 trillion in payments daily, operating in over 160 countries and over 120 currencies.‍

Operating across 20+ industries and every major region globally, Cognizant is uniquely positioned to help J.P. Morgan Payments clients move from payments strategy to measurable outcomes, faster, and with intelligence built in at every step.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is an AI builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

Katrina Cheung

[email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation