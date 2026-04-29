Cognizant to Acquire Astreya, Deepening Its AI-First Managed Services Capabilities at Scale

Acquisition will expand Cognizant's AI builder technology stack with production-grade AI operations capabilities





Astreya, a specialist in AI infrastructure and data center services with deep expertise in data center and managed workplace services, to join Cognizant amid the largest data center infrastructure buildout in history

TEANECK, N.J., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Astreya, a leading platform-led, global AI-first IT managed services and solutions provider headquartered in San Jose, California, for an undisclosed sum. The transaction is expected to advance Cognizant's transformation as an AI builder and to meaningfully expand Cognizant's AI infrastructure foundation capabilities by harnessing Astreya's extensive managed services capabilities for enterprise clients at scale.

Founded in 2001 and operating across more than thirty-five countries, Astreya brings a 25-year track record as a trusted partner to the world's largest technology companies, including long-term, outcome-based managed services relationships with six of the "Magnificent Seven" hyperscalers. Its proprietary AI OpsHub platform, with modules for readiness assessment, signal intelligence, analytics, and agentic automation and Tech Innovation Office are expected to deepen Cognizant's AI talent pool and strengthen its production-grade AI delivery capabilities, translating broad AI potential into specific business outcomes and enterprise-ready platforms tailored to individual client contexts. Combined with Cognizant's hybrid-by-design AI infrastructure strategy, Astreya's differentiated expertise in designing, building, and managing AI infrastructure across the full value chain is expected to help support and accelerate customers' transformation journeys. Astreya's bespoke client AI solutions and its ecosystem partnerships anchored by Google Cloud Platform and ServiceNow will become key assets within Cognizant's global delivery infrastructure.

"Between 2025 and 2030 there is a projected $6.7 trillion AI data center infrastructure buildout currently reshaping the global technology landscape, with global capacity expected to double in five years. The five largest hyperscalers are expected to spend nearly $700 billion on infrastructure in 2026 alone. By acquiring Astreya and its proprietary AI tooling and production-grade infrastructure platform, which is complementary to Cognizant's AI builder stack, we will be even better-positioned to help clients architect their platform-led AI systems and operationalize them at scale," said Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S.

Surya Gummadi, President of Cognizant Americas added, "AI data center investment is a critical path for future economic and job growth, especially in the U.S., where data centers and related high-tech investment activities were estimated to account for 80% of private domestic demand growth in the first half of 2025, and hyperscaler capital spending is now nearing $400 billion annually, with each direct data center job supporting more than six jobs elsewhere in the economy. Effective and credible scaling of AI infrastructure, including data centers, requires deep context and AI builder expertise. We expect the acquisition of Astreya will meaningfully expand Cognizant's AI Infrastructure capabilities and enhance our powerful 'Magnificent Seven' hyperscaler relationships."

Astreya's AI OpsHub, with modules for readiness assessment, signal intelligence, analytics, and agentic automation, gives Cognizant a ready-built operations engine already generating measurable results. In addition to the Tech Innovation Office, Astreya's bespoke client AI solutions, extensive managed services capabilities and its ecosystem partnerships anchored by Google Cloud Platform and ServiceNow will become key assets within Cognizant's global delivery infrastructure.

"Astreya has redefined what it means to be a trusted partner in the AI era, embedding intelligence into every solution, without losing the human connection that drives real results. Joining Cognizant is the natural next chapter for the Astreya global team and importantly, the clients who have trusted us to operate their most critical technology environments. We have spent the last several years making deliberate, disciplined investments in AI: building platforms, training specialists and fundamentally redesigning how managed services are delivered. We look forward to attacking the AI infrastructure era as a part of Cognizant!" said Romil Bahl, President and CEO, Astreya.

The acquisition directly accelerates Cognizant's transition into an AI builder, where the company is helping enterprises bridge the gap between AI infrastructure investment and business value by operationalizing and deploying interdisciplinary talent capable of operating AI systems at scale. Astreya is an operational managed services provider already providing managed services within environments operated by six of the hyperscalers, managing data center infrastructure, AI lab environments, enterprise networks, and workplace technology at hyperscaler scale, with nearly a decade of consecutive outcomes-based managed services delivery.

For Cognizant's existing clients, the acquisition is expected to deliver proven AI operations capabilities - accelerators, platform IP and hyperscaler-hardened talent - that can be deployed immediately. For Astreya's existing clients, Cognizant's global scale and industry breadth is expected to unlock meaningfully expanded service capacity and accelerate the commercialization of emerging Enterprise AI Ops capabilities at a pace not achievable as a standalone managed service provider.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Cognizant:

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is an AI builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

About Astreya:

Astreya is a global IT Managed Services provider that powers enterprises by designing, deploying, and managing complex technology environments. We deliver end-to-end solutions across hybrid cloud, data centers, network infrastructure, and the digital workplace. Intelligent automation and AI run through everything we build to drive efficiency, accelerate service delivery, and clear barriers to growth for our customers.

Advisors

Mayer Brown served as legal advisor to Cognizant. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Latham & Watkins and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal advisors to Astreya.

For more information, contact:

Tyler Scott SVP, Investor Relations: [email protected]

Jeff DeMarrais SVP, Chief Communications Officer: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which is necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied forward-looking statements relating to the business of Astreya, including the expected growth; the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including anticipated benefits relating to synergies, new business opportunities, and growth; the expected timing of the transaction closing; the combined company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions; projected AI data center investment; anticipated hyperscaler capital spending; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include the risk that the expected benefits from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction; the ability to obtain required approvals of the transaction on the timeline expected, or at all, and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect us after the closing of the transaction or adversely affect the expected benefits of the transaction; reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the transaction; the failure of the closing conditions in the transaction agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the transaction or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the transaction agreement; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; risks related to management and oversight of the expanded business and operations of Cognizant following the transaction; the risk that combining Astreya's business and operations into Cognizant will be more costly or difficult than expected, or that we are otherwise unable to successfully integrate Astreya's businesses with our own, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; and general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and other factors that may affect our future results or that of Astreya, including general economic conditions, the competitive and rapidly changing nature of the markets we compete in, the competitive marketplace for talent and its impact on employee recruitment and retention, our ability to successfully use AI-based technologies, legal, reputational and financial risks resulting from cyberattacks, changes in the regulatory environment, including with respect to immigration and taxes. Additional factors which could affect future results are discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Cognizant undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation