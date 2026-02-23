Commotion Launches Enterprise AI Operating System Powered by NVIDIA Nemotron™ Open Models to Scale Productivity For Digital Workforces

Enterprise AI Operating System to unify context, orchestration, and execution, empowering governed AI Workers to autonomously complete real business tasks at scale.

AI OS with Voice AI to enable natural, speech-to-speech interactions in ultra-low latency, allowing AI Workers to listen, interpret emotion, reason, and respond in real time.

Live deployments across telecom, aviation, hospitality, and other enterprise operations are already delivering 30-40% autonomous resolution with full governance and auditability.

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commotion Inc., the leading AI-native enterprise startup backed by Tata Communications, today introduced a new AI Operating System (AI OS) built in collaboration with NVIDIA. Leveraging NVIDIA Nemotron™ open models along with the NVIDIA Riva library for advanced speech capabilities, the platform is designed to help enterprises move AI from pilots to production and complete business tasks autonomously backed by strong governance and measurable outcomes. Together, they enable enterprises to move beyond insights to intelligent action at scale.

Unlike conventional AI tools that generate insights but still depend on manual efforts, Commotion's AI OS brings enterprise data together, coordinates decisions across systems, and enables AI workers to execute end-to-end tasks such as, handling customer service calls, resolving network issues, and improving guest experiences.

Enterprises are not short of AI tools. They are short of AI that can actually do the work. Enterprise AI agent deployments are in early stages, as many organizations today run multiple copilots and AI applications that don't speak to each other. This means that data sits in silos and actions cannot be traced. And leaders hesitate to let AI drive decisions because there is no unified control, visibility or governance.

These are the gaps that Commotion addresses.

"The verdict from enterprises is clear: without a system that unifies context, AI remains a collection of experiments. Our challenge as an industry isn't the lack of models or data; it's that everything is disconnected," said Murali Swaminathan, CEO, Commotion. "Companies have AI that can answer questions, but not AI that can act. We built an OS that gives AI the shared context and orchestration it needs to move from recommendation to execution."

Commotion is working closely with NVIDIA to bring advanced NVIDIA Nemotron™ model capabilities into real enterprise environments.

These capabilities are combined with Commotion's own context and orchestration layer, where AI Workers can understand that context, make decisions, and execute tasks across systems with speed and reliability.

Commotion's AI OS gives enterprises a practical path to operational AI, with benefits that are immediate and measurable:

AI that completes tasks, not just provides suggestions.

Unified visibility across systems, data and AI actions.

Faster customer interactions through real-time speech and reasoning.

Stronger governance and auditability of every AI decision.

Simpler operations as AI coordinates across tools and teams.

Scalable deployment across regions, languages and business units.

The platform is built on Commotion's proprietary context engineering layer, which continuously maps enterprise data and activity into a shared understanding that AI workers use to make decisions responsibly.

The foundation is further strengthened by a strategic investment from Tata Communications, whose secure global digital fabric infrastructure stack enables Commotion to deliver production-grade AI reliably across markets, including India and other high-growth regions. This combination of startup agility, Tata Communications' enterprise trust and NVIDIA's AI innovation, will create a powerful foundation for organisations looking to scale AI with confidence.

"This collaboration brings together cutting-edge AI, enterprise trust and real-world execution," said A.S. Lakshminarayanan, MD & CEO, Tata Communications. "Commotion is solving a problem every enterprise faces: how to move AI from interesting demos to business-critical operations. We're proud to be part of this mission in India and globally."

Early engagements are already demonstrating promising results:

A global telecom provider is resolving over 40% of operational issues autonomously, reducing resolution time by 35%.

An international airline expects AI to handle 30% of inbound customer calls in year one.

A global hospitality group is looking to increase direct bookings and upsell through AI-led guest engagement.

An Indian automotive OEM is modernizing its global contact center and has 50% higher ROI with 30% lower cost/call and 60% less calls via elastic scaling in peak hours.

"Enterprises today need AI that doesn't just analyze data, but can act responsibly at scale," said Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Asia South, NVIDIA. "Commotion's AI OS powered by our NVIDIA Nemotron™ reasoning models, enables AI workers that can understand the context, make decisions, and execute tasks across industries - from telecom to aviation."

The announcement also aligns with the Government of India's AI vision. Commotion, Tata Communications and NVIDIA are working together to help Indian enterprises deploy AI that works across languages, locations and complex infrastructure.

Through the initiative, Commotion positions AI not merely as a tool to assist employees, but as a governed, reliable digital workforce that can help enterprises run faster, smarter and more efficiently than ever before.

Commotion's AI OS and Voice AI solutions are now available for enterprise customers. Get in touch with us at [email protected] .

About Commotion

Commotion is an AI-native enterprise platform that turns AI from talk into action. Built on a unified context graph and omnichannel orchestration layer, Commotion enables organizations to deploy autonomous AI Workers that understand context, reason in real time, and safely execute tasks across customer-facing and operational workflows. Commotion helps enterprises move from AI experimentation to production-grade automation at global scale. Learn more at www.gocommotion.com .

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM) (BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

