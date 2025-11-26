DAHON's Global Expansion: A Call to Collaborate on New Opportunities

TIANJIN, China, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DAHON, the world's biggest maker of folding bicycles, jumped on its Hong Kong trading debut with the IPO of its subsidiary, DAHON Tech (Stock Code: 02543.HK), on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

With an oversubscription rate of 7,558 times, media recognized it as Hong Kong's most oversubscribed listing ever.

Dr. David Hon, founder and CEO of DAHON, rings the Listing Gong Dr. Hon and the CEO of Golden Wheel Group at the Grand Opening of Dagold Technology Dr. Hon and the CEO of Golden Wheel Group at the Grand Opening of Dagold Technology

This successful listing fuelled DAHON with stronger capital foundation to advance its mission in green mobility innovations. Its first major initiative called for a strategic alliance with Golden Wheel Group to establish the new company Dagold Technology in Tianjin, China.

The new plant will offer regional cost advantages for manufacturing entry-level product lines, enabling DAHON to broaden its market reach and meet diverse consumer needs.

To maximize value for its stakeholders, DAHON announced its growth trajectory in three core directions:

Building a Global Elite Team

To engage top international consulting firms to refine its global brand presence, digital marketing strategies, and comprehensive planning to exert stronger market influence.



Technological Upgrade and R&D Cultivation

To solidify talent development initiatives with strengthened partnership with universities, aiming to nurture high-caliber professionals in bicycle manufacturing.



Expansion of the DELTECH Technological Ecosystem

DAHON's proprietary DELTECH technology significantly enhances the rigidity of bike frames, offering a competitive edge in speed and performance. The patented technology will serve as the foundation to uplift all product lines to the next level.



Collaborative Opportunities in the Industry

Actively pursuing partnerships with distinguished companies worldwide in several key areas:

R&D Institutions for technical cooperation.

for technical cooperation. Distributors and Agents for exclusive product rights and co-branding opportunities.

for exclusive product rights and co-branding opportunities. High-Quality Suppliers to strengthen its supply chain and enhance service standards.

to strengthen its supply chain and enhance service standards. Recruitment of Talented Professionals

With three PhDs already in DAHON's R&D Team, DAHON seeks to attract outstanding research and management talent globally, committed to its global development.

Why Choose DAHON?

Leading the Market: Ranked first in global folding bike sales in 2024 and holds the most folding bicycle patents in China.

Ranked first in global folding bike sales in 2024 and holds the most folding bicycle patents in China. Proven Resilience: Strong performance even in challenging markets speaks to its robustness.

Strong performance even in challenging markets speaks to its robustness. Capital Endorsement: The successful listing in Hong Kong boasted a solid lineup of cornerstone investors and substantial cash flow.

For inquiries, please contact:

DAHON Marketing

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DAHON