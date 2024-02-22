Dahua Technology Unveils 5E Initiative to Enhance Customer Experience

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, recently launched the "5E" initiative -- Easy Installation, Easy Connection, Easy Configuration, Easy Usage and Easy Maintenance. With the theme of "Elevating Efficiency, Embracing Innovation", 5E focuses on user-centered design to deliver simpler, easier-to-use, and more efficient products and solutions, providing customers with efficient operation, reduced costs, security guarantees, and value enhancement.

"At Dahua, our customers are at the forefront of our innovation. The Dahua 5E embodies our commitment to tailoring easy-to-use products and solutions that not only meet evolving needs but also exceed customer expectations," said Eason Rao, Managing Director of Dahua Global Product Marketing.

Easy Installation: Simple, Quick and User-friendly Installation

Dahua has been simplifying software and hardware deployment based on customer pain points, with ongoing improvements in hardware structural design, tooling requirements, instructional materials, and process safety, as well as software accessibility, flexibility, complexity, and correctness.

Easy Connection: Fast, Secure and Reliable Interconnection

Dahua aims to improve multi-device connectivity and third-party compatibility, offering a seamless integration experience for diverse customer environments. Dahua's Easy Connection capabilities include Plug & Play, 2-Wire Hybrid Intercom System, Auto Registration Technology, HTTP Push, etc.

Easy Configuration: Convenient, Visual and Hassle-free Setup

Dahua has been streamlining product setup and debugging, including optimizing one-click video intercom settings and updating Dahua WEB 5.0, using scenario-based UI design. In addition, Dahua's AI learning algorithm and predefined scene parameters make configuration easier, greatly saving time and effort.

Easy Usage: Understandable, Effortless and Intuitive Operation

Dahua offers user-friendly interfaces for efficient and straightforward operation. Enhancements range from simple aesthetic designs to intuitive function settings, step-by-step guidance, and useful tips. Various supporting apps and high-end intelligence are also available to meet the needs of different scenarios, enabling flexible operation at customers' fingertips, and reducing time and labor costs.

Easy Maintenance: Comprehensive, Accurate and Efficient Maintenance

Dahua software platforms such as DoLynk Care Health Center feature remote debugging, device error notification, and one-click repair, providing professional device health management and easy maintenance. With strong R&D support, Dahua provides installers with accurate and comprehensive troubleshooting solutions to ensure 24/7 system reliability.

"We will continuously innovate and optimize, constantly improve the ease of use and performance of our products, and consistently provide customers with a seamless and intuitive experience and supreme value," Rao added.

