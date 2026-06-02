DAMAC Digital reaches 6,000MW planned IT capacity landbank across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East

DAMAC Digital joins Datacloud Global Congress 2026 in Cannes, France, amid accelerating global demand for AI, cloud and data infrastructure

CANNES, France and DUBAI, UAE, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DAMAC Digital, a global digital infrastructure provider owned by DAMAC Group, has announced that its planned IT capacity landbank has reached 6,000MW across 13 countries and a planned portfolio of 35+ sites. The company is on a trajectory of global expansion, amid accelerating demand for AI, cloud computing and digital infrastructure.

Hussain Sajwani, Founder, DAMAC Group

Speaking on the sidelines of Datacloud Global Congress in Cannes, Hussain Sajwani, Founder of DAMAC Group, said: "Digital infrastructure is the foundation on which economies, businesses and governments operate. DAMAC Digital was created to build that foundation for the AI and cloud era."

DAMAC Digital is targeting 2GW of operational capacity by the end of Q1 2028. One of the world's fastest-growing digital infrastructure companies, it has broken ground on 10 new sites in the last five months, with eight sites expected to be operational by the end of 2026. By Q1 2027, DAMAC Digital is targeting more than 700MW of operational capacity across over 14 sites.

Having signed partnerships with five global hyperscalers, DAMAC Digital is a trusted partner for the world's leading technology companies. Supported by a growing team of more than 600 employees, spanning design, procurement, construction, operations and other support functions across three continents. Its European markets include Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Nordic region, while in Asia, it is expanding across Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. DAMAC Digital has already achieved operational capacity in Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

Founded in 2021 by Hussain Sajwani on the conviction that data centers would become one of the most important infrastructure classes of the decade, DAMAC Digital began with a 12MW campus, building operational discipline and delivery capability that underpins its global expansion.

Today, DAMAC Digital is serving the growing requirements of hyperscalers, cloud service providers, enterprises and AI-driven workloads. With over 90% of its data centers designed with liquid cooling infrastructure, DAMAC Digital's facilities are built to support the latest generation of AI accelerators, including NVIDIA's Vera Rubin platform.

Its global pipeline supports high-density compute, cloud growth, national digital transformation and the increasing need for sovereign digital infrastructure. DAMAC Group's long-standing experience in land acquisition, development, construction and large-scale project delivery, enables DAMAC Digital to secure strategic sites, manage complex permitting and zoning requirements, and bring capacity to market at speed.

About DAMAC Digital

DAMAC Digital is a global digital infrastructure company headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and a wholly owned subsidiary of the DAMAC Group. Today, DAMAC Digital has a planned portfolio of 35+ data centers across 13+ countries, with more than 600 employees spanning design, procurement, construction, operations and support functions, delivering scalable IT capacity and infrastructure designed to grow with customers' AI-driven ambitions.

For more information, visit https://www.damacdigital.com/en/.

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