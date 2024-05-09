Dematic Named a Niche Player in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems

Dematic is well-positioned to transform, lead, align, and consolidate WMS, WCS, software and optimization offerings for customers

ATLANTA, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dematic today announced it has been named as a Niche Player in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) 2024.

Dematic WMS orchestrates manual and automation process flows within warehousing and distribution center operations for greater visibility, control, and decision-making. It integrates planning, labor management, and fulfillment capabilities across a broad range of industries, including general merchandise, grocery, food and beverage, and apparel.

"We believe this recognition validates Dematic's software strategy and our ability to provide innovative solutions to our customers," said Deidre (Dee) Cusack, executive vice president, global products and solutions at Dematic. "Software is an important part of the Dematic portfolio. Our technology evolution has expanded from being a leading Materials Handling Equipment (MHE) automation vendor to being focused on developing software that provides customers with an integrated ecosystem where hardware and software work together in harmony. Our next-generation software platform with Dematic WMS empowers customers to adapt to changing business needs, guided by Dematic as a trusted partner."

Dematic's next-generation cloud platform capabilities include intelligent orchestration, configurable workflows, composable architecture, AI/ML driven autonomy, user-friendly interface, and dashboards.

Dematic's WMS software capabilities have been adopted by 500+ global warehouses to manage customers' complex operations.

The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Dematic's strengths and cautions here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Dematic

Dematic designs, builds, and supports intelligent automated solutions empowering and sustaining the future of commerce for its customers in manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution. With research and development engineering centers, manufacturing facilities, and service centers located in more than 26 countries, the Dematic global network of over 10,000 employees has helped achieve successful customer installations for some of the world's leading brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION Group, one of the world's leading suppliers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions.

