Dress for Success® Worldwide Launches Global Brand Refresh and Campaign to Transform Women's Futures

Success Starts Now campaign renews purpose, modernizes identity, and plans to expand pathways for women to achieve economic mobility.

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dress for Success Worldwide announced today the launch of Success Starts Now, a new global brand campaign marking the organization's next chapter and evolution of its identity, purpose, and support programs to better align with the evolving needs and gaps facing women across the world's workforce. Dress for Success is the non-profit leader in advancing women in the workplace globally, supporting careers and livelihoods far beyond clothing.

Dress for Success’s bold “refreshed” look and feel includes a vibrant new logo, modernized visual design system, and a renewed purpose and narrative across its global network.

For nearly 30 years, Dress for Success has empowered more than 1.3 million women worldwide to achieve economic mobility through a global network of support, workplace attire, and development skills and tools for success. Each day its 130 global network members across 15 countries unite around a core belief: when a woman is ready to move forward, she should have the access to opportunity, skills, and community to achieve success.

"This moment is not about changing who we are. It's about evolving how we show up," said Joanie Bily, Chief Executive Officer of Dress for Success Worldwide. "Success Starts Now honors our legacy while positioning us for the future, ensuring women everywhere have timely access to the tools, support, and pathways they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world of work that demands a skilled workforce more than ever."

Dress for Success's bold "refreshed" look and feel includes a vibrant new logo, modernized visual design system, and a renewed purpose and narrative across its global network. The updated "Igniting careers. Transforming Futures" tagline and brand reflect the organization's forward-looking approach. It also signals the nonprofit's recommitment to provide skills that help women thrive in work and in life, including programs supporting entrepreneurship, health and wellness, and financial education.

The next chapter comes at a defining moment for women and work. The World Economic Forum projects that nearly 40 percent of core job skills will change by 2030, driven by technology, automation, and artificial intelligence.

"As the future of work for women accelerates, access remains the greatest barrier," added Joanie Bily. "Women navigating workforce entry, reentry, or advancement need real-time support, adaptable skills, and clear pathways to sustainable careers. This campaign is our commitment to expanding access through digital learning and global connectivity, scaling proven programs and services to reach more women worldwide, and doubling down on our belief that every woman can achieve a success story if they Dream, Dress, Develop, Drive, and Donate for Success."

About Dress for Success® Worldwide:

Dress for Success® Worldwide is the leading resource for advancing women in the workplace globally. Our purpose is to empower women to achieve economic mobility by providing a global network of support, workplace attire, and development skills and tools for success. Founded in 1997, with the vision of creating a world where women thrive in work and in life, our proprietary program model includes coaching, clothing, and a continuing community network of support. Today, Dress for Success offers career reskilling, support for entrepreneurs and women owned businesses, and programs in sustainability, financial education, and health and wellness; and a strong community of 130 global network members across 15 countries that has supported more than 1.3 million women worldwide. Join our movement: www.dressforsuccess.org.

