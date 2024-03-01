Dress for Success® Worldwide Launches its Largest Campaign, Your Hour, Her Power®, Celebrating 31 Honorees from Global Network

Each Honoree will be celebrated on her unique day in March and spotlighted on the campaign microsite, yourhourherpower.org. They will share their stories of determination, perseverance, and finding the courage and confidence to create better lives for themselves, their families, and their communities.

Your Hour, Her Power raises much needed funds to fuel the no-fee programming Dress for Success provides to unemployed and underemployed women in their pursuit of economic independence. This campaign is possible thanks to the generous support of our Title Sponsor: FedEx. Dress for Success would also like to thank our President's Circle Sponsors: Arm & Hammer Laundry, Experian North America, and Sono Bello, as well as our Executive Circle Partners: AGEbeautiful by Zotos Professional, Constellation Brands, ELEMIS, JCPenney, MillerKnoll, Scotiabank, and SIMI Wine.

Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide, says: "I am thrilled to announce that, this year, our largest annual campaign will recognize, celebrate, and honor the incredible women we have the privilege of serving across our global affiliate network. These women have overcome tremendous obstacles in their journeys to become economically independent. They are now community leaders and agents of change who embody our diversity, mission, and values. We are grateful to them and to all who support our commitment to help women thrive from the inside out."



We are happy to recognize the 2024 Your Hour Your Power ambassadors including last year's honoree Sunny Hostin, a three-time Emmy Award-winning Co-Host of ABC's "The View" and New York Times best-selling author; Laura Kim, Co-Creative Director of Oscar de la Renta and Founder and Co-Creative Director of Monse; and Brandon Maxwell, Creative Director of Brandon Maxwell.

Our esteemed selection committee members include Tracy Brightman, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer for FedEx Corporation; Laurie Kirshner, Senior Director of Marketing at Arm & Hammer Laundry; Michelle Ryan, Vice President of Brand Development at PRAVANA and Zotos Professional; Carla Anderson Skogland, Financial Officer of Sono Bello LLC; and Carol Urton, Senior Director of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability at Experian North America.

LINK to the campaign website.

About Dress for Success®

Dress for Success is the leading global nonprofit employment resource for unemployed and underemployed women. The organization has inspired more than 1.3 million women in their pursuit of economic self-independence in nearly 140 affiliates across 22 countries.

Dress for Success empowers women to build confidence and determination from the inside out.

SOURCE Dress for Success® Worldwide