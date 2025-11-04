Dress for Success® Worldwide Names Joanie Bily as CEO to Advance Global Strategy and Expand Impact

Accomplished business executive and advocate for women's advancement to drive the organization's next phase of growth and global workforce development.

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dress for Success Worldwide, the leading resource for supporting women in the workplace globally, today announced the appointment of Joanie Bily as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Bily, who has served as interim CEO and strategic advisor since June 2025, brings decades of executive experience in business leadership, strategy, and workforce development. In her new role, she will lead the organization's worldwide operations, global network, and strategic initiatives as Dress for Success advances toward its North Star goal of supporting two million women worldwide.

"Joanie's leadership has already brought renewed focus, energy, and unity to our organization," said Erica Frontiero, Chair of the Board of Directors, Dress for Success Worldwide. "She's inspiring our global community to think boldly about what's next and positioning Dress for Success for even greater global impact. Her expertise in employment and passion for advancing women's economic independence make her the perfect leader for this next chapter."

"It is an honor and privilege to lead Dress for Success and continue the incredible work of empowering women to achieve their full potential," said Joanie Bily, Chief Executive Officer of Dress for Success Worldwide. "Our global network, partners, and supporters are transforming lives every day. Together, we will expand our reach, strengthen our community, and create lasting pathways for women to thrive in work and life."

A respected authority on labor market dynamics and workforce strategy, Bily is a frequent keynote speaker and media contributor. Her expertise has been featured on Fox Business, CNBC, CNN, MSNBC, and PBS, and in publications including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Newsweek, and U.S. News & World Report.

She is the author of Dive in D.E.E.P.: Strategies to Advance Your Career, Find Balance, and Live Your Best Life (2023), and a contributing author to Together We Rise and the forthcoming Rising with Courage, collections highlighting stories and insights from women leaders.

About Dress for Success Worldwide:

Dress for Success Worldwide is the leading resource for advancing women in the workplace globally. Our purpose is to empower women to achieve economic mobility by providing a global network of support, workplace attire, and development tools for success. Founded in 1997 with the vision of creating a world where women thrive in work and in life, our proprietary program model includes coaching, clothing, and a continuing network of support.

Today, Dress for Success also offers career reskilling, support for entrepreneurs and women owned businesses, sustainability, and health and wellness programs and is a strong global community network of 130 members in 15 countries who have helped more than 1.3 million women worldwide.

For more information, visit www.dressforsuccess.org

SOURCE Dress for Success Worldwide®