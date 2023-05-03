Driven by Innovation: DXC Technology Announces Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari

Multi-year agreement includes commitment to engineer automotive digital solutions

DXC logo to appear on SF-23 commencing Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

ASHBURN, Va., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, today announced it has signed a multi-year agreement with Scuderia Ferrari, the racing division of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE), including a commitment to engineer the latest in automotive digital solutions, elevating the performance and driving experience.

DXC brings together customized, end-to-end technology to provide engineering solutions that power the automotive industry. DXC is working with Ferrari on a unified and scalable digital cockpit modernizing the in-vehicle information and entertainment system. This will enable a long-term software strategy that can be deployed in Ferrari sports cars produced from 2024 onwards.

Together with Scuderia Ferrari, DXC will bring together the latest proven technologies in Formula 1 with the latest in human machine interfaces (HMI). In addition, DXC's logo will appear on the outer halo of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 cars, as well as on the driver race suit, helmet, and other materials, beginning May 5 with the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

"We have been working with Ferrari for several years on their essential infrastructure, and we are proud to move to a partnership that includes guiding them to their technology future," said Michael Corcoran, Global Lead, DXC Analytics & Engineering. "We are committed to innovating technology that transforms the in-car capabilities and enhances the driving experience for all."

DXC recognizes that automotive software development is increasingly important with the change to software-defined vehicles because it improves the in-car experience and connects the driver to the automotive manufacturer. DXC is partnering with Scuderia Ferrari because of its reputation as the most successful racing team in Formula 1 history and is known for its continuous pursuit of innovation.

"We are delighted to start this partnership with DXC Technology, a company that already provides ICT infrastructures and human machine interfaces for Ferrari's critical systems and with which we will explore further cloud, security and software asset management solutions in the future," said Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer at Ferrari. "With DXC we share values such as business expertise, the search for continuous innovation and dedication to excellence. We look forward to developing this partnership in the years ahead."

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

