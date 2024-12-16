Enghouse Acquires Aculab PLC

Provides New Cloud Platform as a Service, AI and Media Processing Solutions

READING, UK AND MILTON KEYNES, UK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enghouse Holdings UK Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH), announced today it has acquired Aculab PLC (Aculab), a provider of on-premise and cloud based communications and AI software solutions.

Aculab offers a cutting-edge suite of solutions designed to elevate communication and security experiences. These include a robust communications platform as a service (CPaaS), state-of-the-art AI-driven answering machine detection, advanced voice and face biometrics technologies, as well as high-performance gateways, media processing and signaling products. These products are sold directly to enterprises and indirectly through some of the leading healthcare and emergency management systems integrators in the US and Europe.

"Aculab's team and products expand our existing gateway business, adds a CPaaS solution, and several AI enabled products to the Enghouse Interactive's product portfolio," said Steve Sadler, Chairman & CEO of Enghouse. "We are very pleased to welcome Aculab's customers, partners and employees to Enghouse."

"We are excited to join Enghouse, particularly because of the synergies between the two companies," said Ladan Baghai-Ravary, CEO of Aculab. "I am pleased with the acquisition by Enghouse, seeing it as a great opportunity to expand the company's reach while ensuring its innovative legacy continues," said Alan Pound, Chairman & Founder of Aculab.

About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Limited is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides vertically focused enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety and the transit market. Enghouse has a two-pronged growth strategy that focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which are funded through operating cash flows. The company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the company's website at www.enghouse.com.

About Aculab

Aculab is a UK-based telecommunications company founded in 1978, renowned for its innovative solutions and commitment to in-house research and development in telephony, speech processing, and AI technologies. Headquartered in Milton Keynes, Aculab has a rich history of pioneering advancements, evolving from producing telephony boards and gateways to offering cutting-edge technologies such as cloud-based communication services, AI-driven voice biometrics for secure authentication, and advanced speech processing tools like text-to-speech (TTS) and automatic speech recognition (ASR). The company's robust R&D initiatives have led to the development of sophisticated AI-based solutions, including adaptive algorithms for speech analytics and intelligent communication systems that enhance efficiency and user experience. Serving industries ranging from Public Safety, healthcare and finance to customer service and telecommunications, Aculab has a global presence and a reputation for reliability and technological excellence. Aculab empowers businesses worldwide with transformative tools that redefine communication systems. For more information, log on to: https://www.aculab.com

Contact Information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, [email protected]