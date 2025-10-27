Envision Energy Rolls Out Gen 8 Scalable Platform: Higher Energy Density, Greater Flexibility, Elevated Returns

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, announced the full rollout of its Gen 8 Scalable Platform at its Tech Day in Beijing. Following the debut of the 8 MWh solution at Intersolar earlier this year, the company is now introducing the complete portfolio of modular configurations, designed to meet a wide spectrum of utility-scale renewable integration, high-performance, and decarbonization project requirements worldwide.

Envision Gen 8 Scalable Platform

The Gen 8 Scalable Platform builds on the skid-based modular design of Generation 6, which provides unmatched on-site flexibility and minimizes balance-of-plant (BoP) work, while further advancing the energy density improvements introduced with Generation 7's 5 MWh container through the adoption of the new 750+ Ah cell. By combining high energy density with a lighter, logistics-friendly 10-foot modular unit, GEN 8 delivers greater adaptability across diverse project sites without compromising efficiency in transport, installation, or operation. Its design supports 6 MWh, 8 MWh, 10 MWh, 12 MWh (and larger) configurations per unit, allowing customers to choose the optimal balance of footprint and duration to suit land availability, project economics, and performance requirements.

Modular Flexibility with Advanced Safety & High Performance

Envision's 10-foot modular design delivers exceptional adaptability for projects of all sizes, supporting more than four-hour applications with ease. Each unit weighs under 29 tons, enabling smooth, road-ready transport even in regions with strict bridge or axle weight limits.

The lighter modular design offers customers greater flexibility. Clients can opt for lower-tonnage transport vehicles and cranes, improving equipment accessibility, reduces overall project costs, and minimizing land requirements for on-site turning radius and lifting operations. Alternatively, higher-tonnage cranes can be employed to install multiple energy storage units without relocating the crane, shortening overall project installation and ad commissioning time by up to 30%.

A prevention-first fire safety strategy provides multi-layer protection - from cell to system level - in compliance with the industry's most stringent standards. It also achieves a 12% reduction in auxiliary power consumption. Optimized SoC algorithms and continuous dynamic balancing keep the system operating at maximum usable capacity, with precise estimation of the battery's operational status.

Lower LCOE with Intelligent Optimization for Higher Returns

Each modular unit is built on a high-capacity platform with 750+ Ah cells, delivering greater energy density, a 26% smaller footprint for typical 4-hour systems, and 12% lower auxiliary power consumption, cutting overall project costs and extending service life. These efficiencies translate into stronger economics, including an estimated 1% IRR uplift for a 100 MW / 4-hour project compared with a 5 MWh baseline.

Built on Envision's EnOS intelligent OT–IT ecosystem, the SCADA, EMS, and Hybrid PPC solutions deliver an integrated, end-to-end control architecture that enables complex real-time management, predictive maintenance, and revenue optimization. Cloud-enabled fleet management leverages machine learning to enhance performance and extend system lifetime, ensuring every project achieves maximum financial returns. Advanced analytics provide early detection of thermal and electrical anomalies to safeguard assets, while predictive maintenance and adaptive system learning reduce downtime and maintenance costs. Accurate SoC/SoE forecasting and optimized dispatch further maximize revenue and overall project profitability.

Advanced PCS with Environmental Durability

Envision Energy is unveiling its second 10 MVA configuration, featuring four parallel-coupled 2.5 MW PCS units. This modular PCS design enhances system availability and resilience, while delivering a lower noise profile than single larger-machine counterparts, a critical advantage in noise-sensitive environments. Engineered for the toughest conditions, the system operates reliably from -30°C to +55°C and meets IP55 and C5 anti-corrosion standards to withstand salt, humidity, and harsh outdoor environments. Low-noise technology (≤55 dB(A)) with optimized aerodynamics and control algorithms minimizes airflow resistance and fan noise, making it ideal for sound-sensitive sites.

"Gen 8 Scalable Platform reflect our continuous commitment to delivering storage systems that combine technical excellence with practical adaptability," said Kevin Huang, Senior Vice President and President of Energy Storage Product Line at Envision Energy, "Rather than a single product, this series offers a complete family of solutions, giving our customers the flexibility to design projects that meet their specific needs while maintaining the highest levels of reliability and performance. By combining cutting-edge storage technology, scalable manufacturing, and deep system integration expertise, the Gen 8 Scalable Platform not only supports a cleaner, smarter, and more resilient energy future but also reinforces our dedication to accelerating the global transition to renewable energy."

SOURCE Envision Energy