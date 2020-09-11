Essence SmartCare launches MDsense to enable complete senior fall protection

Current fall detection solutions suffer from inaccuracy and lack of reliability, with a high ratio of false alarms reported by major service providers as the greatest pain point in dealing with senior falls. Further, Essence research has found that less than half of those in residential care wear fall detection devices, significantly increasing the risk of reliance on wearable technology for falls management.

MDsense provides whole residence fall protection by monitoring events using only wall mounted intelligent sensors rather than wearable devices. MDsense enables caregivers to react quicker to verified falls while maintaining resident's complete privacy. It has no video or sound function, operates seamlessly 24/7, is wire free, works in light or dark rooms, is waterproof and can differentiate between multiple people and pets.

Building on current evolving digital telecare solutions, MDsense is part of Essence's [email protected], a complete, certified, cloud-connected advanced Telecare solution. [email protected] uses AI and Machine Learning, to continuously collect actionable data to ensure ongoing learning, enabling accurately rapid response to fall events, better care management and more positive outcomes.

Dr. Haim Amir, Founder and CEO of Essence Group, said: "Current fall monitoring systems leave the responsibility for alerting carers about a fall to the resident. MDsense enables independence and is always there, ready to support when needed, offering real peace of mind for both the cared-for and the carer. With this global launch, we now provide complete fall protection in every room, which current classic Telecare solutions cannot provide."

Barak Katz, General Manager, Essence SmartCare commented, "Essence is proud to be leading the market with this breakthrough which will give our customers such a precise and secure way to make residents safer." Mr. Katz added: "Our vision at Essence SmartCare is to use technology to make lives better. We believe that our multi-dimensional technology will make the walls of care facilities smarter and ultimately make the home safer, allowing seniors and vulnerable people to live longer, better, with fewer worries about falling which impact their freedom and self-esteem."

About Essence

Essence is a global provider of IoT connected-living and cybersecurity solutions for communication, security and healthcare service providers, serving households and small-medium businesses. Leveraging 25 years of experience and innovation with a global presence and 50 million devices deployed worldwide, Essence is committed to developing and supporting solutions that enhance partners' businesses and enable people to live fuller, better lives. www.essence-grp.com

About Essence SmartCare

Essence SmartCare, part of the Essence Group, develop pioneering IoT platforms for market-leading healthcare and senior care providers, enabling smart preventive care and emergency response so seniors can live life to the fullest –with total peace of mind. Partnering with Essence SmartCare helps position companies as progressive, forward-thinking and in touch with the need to enable seniors and vulnerable people to lead more independent and safer lives. www.essencesmartcare.com

