Fortune Global Forum Speaker Lineup Unveiled for Nov. 11-12 in New York City

Seven-Time World Champion and Entrepreneur Tom Brady and Deputy Managing Director of the IMF Gita Gopinath among other luminaries confirmed to speak at Fortune's annual gathering of top global business executives and policy leaders

Leon Panetta and Mike Pompeo, former White House Cabinet secretaries and Directors of the CIA, will open the Forum in a vital dialogue about "America and the new global order"

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune announced today a list of confirmed speakers for its 2024 Fortune Global Forum, the premier gathering of CEOs and leaders of the world's largest multinational companies, alongside policy makers, thought leaders, and investors, convening November 11-12, 2024, in New York City at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

The Fortune Global Forum is known for facilitating meaningful conversations among leading figures in business, government, and culture, providing critical insights into global business strategies. This prestigious two-day event convenes top executives from the world's largest and most innovative companies, including the Fortune Global 500.

This year's theme, "Business at the Speed of Change," will address pressing issues in today's dynamic business landscape including managing workforces in an AI-powered economy, addressing ESG backlash, mitigating technology risks and regulatory challenges, tackling climate and energy issues, navigating geopolitical tensions, and capitalizing on opportunities in an unpredictable global trade environment.

Given the U.S. presidential election will be held less than a week before, and voters in more than 70 countries around the world have gone to the polls, the Fortune Global Forum kicks off on Monday Nov. 11 with a vital discussion on global diplomacy and America's role on the world stage with Leon Panetta, Chairman of the Panetta Institute for Public Policy and U.S. Secretary of Defense (2011-2013), Director, Central Intelligence Agency (2009-2011) and Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State (2018-2021), Director, Central Intelligence Agency (2017-2018), moderated by Clay Chandler, Executive Editor, Asia, Fortune and Co-Chair, Fortune Global Forum.

Seven-Time World Champion Tom Brady and Professor and Former Dean of Harvard Business School Nitin Nohria will talk with Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell on the art (and science) of teamwork. Gita Gopinath, First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, will speak with Fortune's Clay Chandler on how geopolitical and demographic shifts are shaping the global economy. Wynton Marsalis, Pulitzer Prize winning composer and Managing and Artistic Director of Jazz at Lincoln Center, will talk with Fortune Live Media Editorial Director Andrew Nusca about democracy, the pursuit of justice, and what the fundamentals of jazz can teach us about leadership.

"During these momentous times, we are honored to convene the brightest minds and leaders of the world's largest companies to meet face-to-face, peer-to-peer, and to drive an agenda of progress and transformation," said Anastasia Nyrkovskaya, Fortune CEO. "Nobody does this better than Fortune. It's time for both resetting and determining new directions that can make business better for people everywhere in the world."

Additional speakers include:

Charles Adkins , President, Hedera

, President, Hedera Howard Boville , Executive Vice President, DXC Technology

, Executive Vice President, DXC Technology John Hope Bryant , Founder, Chairman and CEO, Operation Hope

, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Operation Hope Victor Bulto , President, Novartis US

, President, Novartis US Alex Chriss , President and CEO, PayPal

, President and CEO, PayPal Chris Cocks , CEO, Hasbro

, CEO, Hasbro Gary Cohn , Vice Chairman, IBM; Former Director, U.S. National Economic Council

, Vice Chairman, IBM; Former Director, U.S. National Economic Council Brian Cornell , Chairman and CEO, Target Corporation

, Chairman and CEO, Target Corporation Joanne Crevoiserat , CEO, Tapestry

, CEO, Tapestry Abhijit Dubey , CEO, NTT Data

, CEO, NTT Data Jim Fitterling , Chairman and CEO, Dow

, Chairman and CEO, Dow Adena Friedman , Chair and CEO, Nasdaq

, Chair and CEO, Nasdaq Stedman Graham , Chairman and CEO, S. Graham and Associates

, Chairman and CEO, and Associates Dr. Jennifer Holmgren , CEO, LanzaTech

, CEO, LanzaTech Fred Hu , Founder and Chairman, Primavera Capital

, Founder and Chairman, Paul Hudson , CEO, Sanofi

, CEO, Sanofi Barbara Humpton , President and CEO, Siemens USA

, President and CEO, Siemens Chris Hyams , CEO, Indeed

, CEO, Indeed Bjarke Ingels, Founder and Creative Director, Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG)

Merit Janow, Chairperson, MasterCard and Dean Emerita and Professor, Columbia University

and Professor, Keyu Jin , Associate Professor of Economics, London School of Economics

, Associate Professor of Economics, London School of Economics Kate Johnson , CEO, Lumen Technologies

, CEO, Lumen Technologies Vimal Kapur , CEO, Honeywell

, CEO, Honeywell Chase Koch , EVP, Koch Industries, and Founder, Koch Disruptive Technologies

, EVP, Koch Industries, and Founder, Koch Disruptive Technologies Josh Kushner , Founder and Managing Partner, Thrive Capital

, Founder and Managing Partner, Thrive Capital Eric Kutcher , Senior Partner and Chair, North America , McKinsey & Company

, Senior Partner and Chair, , McKinsey & Company Rob Manfred , Commissioner, Major League Baseball

, Commissioner, Major League Baseball Baroness Dambisa Moyo, Member, U.K. House of Lords and Co-Principal, Versaca Investments

Dr. Tom Oxley , Founder and CEO, Synchron

, Founder and CEO, Synchron Kristin Peck , CEO, Zoetis

, CEO, Zoetis Javier Rodriguez , CEO, DaVita

, CEO, DaVita Nathan Rosenberg , Founding Partner, Insigniam

, Founding Partner, Insigniam Adam Silver , Commissioner, National Basketball Association

, Commissioner, National Basketball Association John Stankey , CEO, AT&T

, CEO, AT&T Charles Van der Steene , President, North America , A.P. Moller Maersk

, President, , A.P. Moller Maersk Christian Sutherland-Wong, CEO, Glassdoor

Joey Wat , CEO, Yum China

, CEO, Timothy Wennes , CEO, Santander US

, CEO, Santander US Steven Williams , CEO, PepsiCo Foods North America

Additionally, Fortune will debut a new list at this year's Fortune Global Forum: The Fortune 100 Most Powerful People in Business. At the Forum's Gala Dinner on the evening of Nov. 11, Fortune will unveil the list early for attendees; the following morning, Nov. 12, the list will be published online and in Fortune newsletters. This new global ranking — the MPP 100 — builds on Fortune's history of publishing iconic lists of companies and business leaders — including the Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, and Most Powerful Women — by independently identifying those with far-reaching power and influence using Fortune's proprietary and unique methodology.

Fortune will be updating the list of speakers, attendees, and sessions prior to the Forum. For more information and the full agenda, visit the event website here.

About the Fortune Global Forum: Since 1995, the Fortune Global Forum has been hosted by the editors of Fortune in great cities on the dynamic frontiers of global business. The Forum convenes leaders from companies that span industries across the globe -- the chairmen, presidents, and CEOs of the world's largest multinational companies. Participation in the Fortune Global Forum is by invitation only.

Fortune Global Forum 2024 is supported by Knowledge Partner McKinsey & Company; Premier Partner Wuliangye; and Partners AFEELA, DXC Technology, Hedera, Indeed, Insigniam, Novartis, and PayPal.

This is the first time the Fortune Global Forum has convened in New York City. Previous Fortune Global Forum host cities have included Singapore, Barcelona, Guangzhou, New Delhi, Chengdu, Rome, Hong Kong, Toronto, Paris, Abu Dhabi, Cape Town, and San Francisco.

