GAC GROUP HYPTEC SSR Sets New Guinness World Record for Pure Electric Drift Speed - A Shining Example of Chinese Supercar Power on the Global Stage
Nov 22, 2025, 09:00 ET
GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 22, 2025, in the stunning "canton Drift" video release, the GAC GROUP HYPTEC SSR officially set a new Guinness World Record for the highest drift speed achieved by a pure electric vehicle, reaching an astonishing 213.523 km/h.
