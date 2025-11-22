GAC GROUP HYPTEC SSR Sets New Guinness World Record for Pure Electric Drift Speed -- A Shining Example of Chinese Supercar Power on the Global Stage

News provided by

GAC HYPTEC

Nov 22, 2025, 09:00 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 22, 2025, in the stunning "canton Drift" video release, the GAC GROUP HYPTEC SSR officially set a new Guinness World Record for the highest drift speed achieved by a pure electric vehicle, reaching an astonishing 213.523 km/h.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/gacgroup/9365651-gac-group-hyptec-ssr-sets-new-guinness-world-record 

Continue Reading

As China's first mass-produced supercar, the HYPTEC SSR not only demonstrates the technological innovation and engineering prowess of GAC GROUP, but also highlights the rising strength of China's automotive industry on the global stage. Through its cutting-edge performance and original electric supercar technology, the HYPTEC SSR vividly presents both the technological allure of Chinese supercars and the dynamic, modern spirit of canton to audiences worldwide.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829771/GAC_1.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814305/1900x600_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816870/SSR_16_9_format_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816871/12.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816872/23.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816873/44.jpg

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

L'HYPTEC SSR du GROUPE GAC établit un nouveau record du monde Guinness pour la vitesse de dérive purement électrique : un exemple éclatant de la puissance des supercars chinoises sur la scène mondiale

L'HYPTEC SSR du GROUPE GAC établit un nouveau record du monde Guinness pour la vitesse de dérive purement électrique : un exemple éclatant de la puissance des supercars chinoises sur la scène mondiale

Le 22 novembre 2025, à l'occasion de la sortie de la spectaculaire vidéo « canton Drift » (« Dérive à Canton »), l'HYPTEC SSR du GROUPE GAC a...
GAC GROUP HYPTEC SSR establece un nuevo récord mundial Guinness de velocidad en derrape eléctrico puro

GAC GROUP HYPTEC SSR establece un nuevo récord mundial Guinness de velocidad en derrape eléctrico puro

En 22 de noviembre de 2025, en el impresionante video "Canton Drift", el GAC GROUP HYPTEC SSR estableció oficialmente un nuevo récord mundial...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics