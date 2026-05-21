PARIS, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

1816: foundation of the Académie des beaux-arts, one of the five academies of the Institut de France

2026: Guy Savoy is made a member under the dome of the Palais de l'Institut de France.

Gastronomy is recognised as an art form by the French Academy of Fine Arts Speed Speed Guy Savoy is elected to the Academy of Fine Arts

More than two centuries after it was founded, the Académie des Beaux-Arts welcomed chef Guy Savoy as a member, officially recognising gastronomy as an art form.

The world-renowned chef Guy Savoy runs the eponymous restaurant at Monnaie de Paris and was declared "Best Restaurant in the World" by La Liste. His election was celebrated by Permanent Secretary Laurent Petitgirard : "With the election of Guy Savoy, the Académie has not only recognized one of the most eminent representatives of French gastronomy, but also a humanist and a lover of contemporary art, who contributes to the international reputation of our country, as demonstrated by his commitment to the inclusion of the 'repas gastronomique des Français' in the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO".

On Wednesday 20 May, Guy Savoy responded in kind, saying to all the members gathered: "Thank you for having put your discernment at the service of French gastronomy and having considered that it had every right to enter your academy.

So here I am, a craftsman, and perhaps even an artist by virtue of my election, bringing with me all the craftsmen and women who work to promote gastronomy, the French countryside, the art of the table, sommellerie, courtesy, the art of entertaining - in short, the French art of living."

Gastronomy, by joining the "section des membres libres" of the Académie des beaux-arts, joins the disciplines of painting, sculpture, architecture, engraving and drawing, musical composition, stage direction, photography and choreography.

In this section, Guy Savoy was elected to chair V, previously occupied by Michel David-Weill, a leading figure in the investment banking sector, but also a world-renowned collector, patron of the world's greatest museums and a philanthropist of legendary generosity.

Guy Savoy, wearing the traditional "Habit Vert", was presented with his Academician's sword by Academician Marc Ladreit de Lacharrière.

Watch the video: YouTube video link

Extracts in English from the speeches by Guy Savoy and Laurent Petitgirard

Photos by the Académie

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8OqeaI8l74

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2985348/Guy_Savoy.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2979483/Restaurant_Guy_Savoy_logo.jpg

Contact:

[email protected]

[email protected]