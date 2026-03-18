Genesis Energy and board member sued in sexual assault case seeking $50 million in damages

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THE BUZBEE LAW FIRM

Mar 18, 2026, 22:25 ET

HOUSTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --The Buzbee Law Firm filed suit today for sexual assault on behalf of a Jane Doe against Genesis Energy and a current member of its board. The lawsuit alleges that a member of the Board of Directors of Genesis, targeted and pursued Jane Doe, ultimately assaulting her several times, all the while she resisted his sexual advances. The case seeks $50 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

According to lead counsel Tony Buzbee: "Our case alleges that the defendant used his wealth, connections and role with Genesis to lure Ms. Doe into situations where he could take advantage of her and ultimately assault her. We assert that the defendant, who is connected and wealthy, used his status to attempt to take advantage of Ms. Doe. And now that he has been exposed, he claims he isn't sufficiently mentally competent to engage in such behavior and that it is Doe, not him, who is the guilty party. We are confident that a jury will see through his ruse."

The case is on file in Harris County State Court. 

The Buzbee Law Firm occupies the top floor of the Chase Tower in downtown Houston, Texas. Lead counsel Tony Buzbee has achieved some of the largest sexual assault verdicts and settlements in US history.

Inquiries:

Attorney Tony Buzbee: [email protected]; 713-223-5393

SOURCE THE BUZBEE LAW FIRM

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