TAIPEI, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE unveils a new vision for how people engage with artificial intelligence at CES 2026, taking place from January 6 to January 9. Under the theme "The World as Prompt," the company presents an immersive, AI-driven experience that brings together advanced laptop technologies, intelligent software, and human-centered interaction to explore new models of human-AI collaboration.

GIGABYTE Redefines Human-AI Interaction at CES 2026 with a Fully Immersive, Participatory Experience

Upon entering the experience, visitors generate a personalized AI digital twin that serves as a digital passport throughout the journey. This avatar connects participants to a series of interactive AI product experiences and ultimately generates a short mission highlight video as a personalized takeaway from their visit.

Human-AI interaction comes to life through GIGABYTE RTX 50 series laptops and GiMATE, GIGABYTE's smart AI Mate. Through natural voice-based interaction, GiMATE adapts to different usage scenarios, from creative work and coding to productivity and entertainment, demonstrating how AI can respond intuitively to individual needs and lifestyles. Real-time AI processing and on-device AI workloads enable responsive interaction without relying on cloud-based systems.

The experience also offers a closer look at how hardware design supports next-generation AI performance. GIGABYTE's WINDFORCE INFINITY EX thermal architecture allows visitors to visually explore the internal structure beneath the keyboard, illustrating how advanced cooling design helps sustain high-performance AI and GPU workloads. Newly introduced laptops, including the AERO X16 Copilot+ PC powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 400 Series processors and NVIDIA® RTX™ graphics, highlight GIGABYTE's vision of portable AI computing designed to move seamlessly between work, play, and creativity.

The journey culminates with the AORUS MASTER 16 (2026), showcasing refined lightweight design, premium materials, and the return of an OLED display with a high refresh rate for immersive gaming and creation. AI-enhanced workflows, including AI-assisted coding powered by GiMATE, demonstrate how performance and intelligence converge on a single platform.

Through its CES 2026 experience, GIGABYTE illustrates a future where AI moves beyond automation to become a creative collaborator, responding not only to commands, but to human expression. Visitors can experience GIGABYTE's Product Showcase at CES 2026, located at Venetian Expo, Level 3, Lido 3005.

