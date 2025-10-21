Giti Tire Completes Issuance of S$150 Million 5-Year Sustainability Notes

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Giti Tire (Giti) announced that it has completed the issuance of Sustainability Notes, totaling S$150 million, that is jointly arranged by DBS Bank Ltd., Deutsche Bank and HSBC.

The five-year Singapore-dollar notes are priced at par with a coupon rate of 5.750%, raising S$150 million, will be used to finance or refinance expenditure directly related to eligible green and social projects described in Giti's Sustainable Finance Framework. Moody's has issued a Second Party Opinion (SPO) on the Framework, available at https://www.giti.com/social-responsibilities.

Giti's Sustainable Finance Framework is centered around its mission of "Continual Growth in Business, Stewardship and Uplifts." In its 2024 Sustainability Report, Giti defines REAL profit as profit earned after factoring in sustainability considerations, aiming to achieve net zero at cash neutrality, balancing climate ambitions with sound financial discipline.

"While working towards our goals, considerations are also made regarding the cost of implementation," explained Dr Pang Chong Hau, Chief Sustainability Officer at Giti. "Through reciprocal agreements and collaborative efforts, we work closely with partners to expand the definition of value—achieving a balance where the benefits and savings generated by sustainable practices offset the cost of their implementation. This ensures that sustainability and profitability move hand in hand."

Green Innovation in Motion

Giti embarks on various projects throughout the year that are aligned with its sustainability goals. Recently, Giti collaborated a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, to create the GitiSport e.GTR2 Pro tire for the world's fastest production car, reaching 496.22 km/h. This highlights Giti's technological prowess in delivering ultra-high-performance tires for zero-emission vehicles.

The electric vehicle currently used for a zero-emission world record attempt, "Most Countries Visited in an Electric Vehicle", uses GitiSynergy H2 tires. Journeying over 80,000km and 70 countries, it is a live testament for tire longevity and durability—key to reducing waste and enhancing EV efficiency.

At the manufacturing level, Giti's new Anhui factory advances sustainable production. The facility features advanced automation and 35,000 sqm of rooftop solar panels, projected to reduce 20-30% annually, and includes Giti's first net-zero tire production line, paving the way toward fully net-zero operations.

Giti's sustainability leadership has been recognized with the CDP Disclosure badge and EcoVadis Platinum Award. The company has also developed a 93% sustainably-sourced concept tire, made from renewable and recycled materials—further proving its dedication to circular innovation.

"At Giti, sustainability is not a response to regulation—it is a responsibility we embraced long before global frameworks took shape," said Dr Enki Tan, Executive Chairman of Giti. "These Sustainability Notes represent a statement of intent and accountability, accelerating projects that reduce emissions and support communities where we operate."

Trusted by Many, Built for Success, Giti continues to inspire investor confidence, drive sustainable transformation, and reinforce its reputation as a trusted global leader in sustainable mobility.

Further Information

Giti Tire Pte. Ltd. • 150 Beach Road, #22-01/08, Singapore 189720

Website: www.giti.com • Email: [email protected] • Tel: +65 6249 5399

