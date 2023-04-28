Gotion High-tech Releases 2022 ESG Report: R&D Investment Reaches RMB 2.416 Billion for the Year

HEFEI, China, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a revenue of RMB 23.052 billion for the year, Gotion High-tech invested an impressive RMB 2.416 billion in research and development. As a leading enterprise in the field of power batteries, Gotion High-tech recently released its "2022 ESG Report," detailing the work and contributions made in key areas such as corporate governance, industrial layout, technological innovation, low-carbon operation, employee development, and social contribution over the past year. Among them, Gotion High-tech's R&D investment ratio of 10.48% leads the industry.

2022 was a challenging year, but Gotion High-tech overcame the tough market environment and achieved a revenue of RMB 23.052 billion, a year-on-year increase of 122.59%, with overseas revenue reaching RMB 2.98 billion, a year-on-year increase of 464.76%. As a technology-based battery company, Gotion High-tech adheres to innovation as its soul and invested RMB 2.416 billion in R&D and technological innovation for the year, with R&D investment accounting for over 10% of revenue for four consecutive years. The company leads the industry in key technologies such as 210Wh/kg LFP and 360Wh/kg semi-solid-state battery technology.

Gotion High-tech actively implements its "dual carbon" strategy, with actual unit energy consumption for the year down 24.6% year-on-year. It has built the world's first zero-carbon anode material base in Wuhai, Inner Mongolia. Over the past year, the company and its employees have grown together, resonating with the community, and invested over RMB 23 million in public welfare. It has conducted a total of 46 new energy science popularization education activities, with an audience of over 100,000 people, contributing to the achievement of China's and even the world's carbon neutrality goals.

