Green Agriculture Chain Section at the 4th CISCE: AI-Driven Innovation Across Global Agri-Food Supply Chains

BEIJING, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Agriculture Chain section of the fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) brought together more than 100 agribusinesses from around the world. Focused on the future of technology-enabled agriculture, the section showcased innovations spanning the agricultural value chain and provided an international exchange platform to safeguard global agri-food supply chain security.

Green Agriculture Chain Section: Making Food Safer

A coalition of global supply chain partners, including China State Railway Group, ICBC, China Telecom, SINOMACH, COSCO Shipping, Huafeng Meteorological Media Group, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus Company, CP Group, Syngenta, and McDonald's China, led by COFCO, released a Joint Initiative on Building a Secure and Resilient Global Agriculture and Food Supply Chain. The initiative calls on all stakeholders to share supply chain best practices, strengthen risk resilience, accelerate the adoption of new technologies across the agricultural value chain, and support agricultural modernization, digital transformation and sustainable development.

AI was one of the section's key themes. Beidahuang Group presented a compliance-focused agricultural AI model, supported by autonomous farm machinery and a five-dimensional farmland monitoring network. SINOMACH exhibited its portfolio of intelligent agricultural equipment and an AI-powered farming operations platform. Inner Mongolia Jishuo Technology made the global debut of its AI consultation system for livestock, with proprietary sensors enabling long-term animal health monitoring.

Leading Chinese and international food companies presented the full farm-to-table ecosystem. CP Group showcased its Agriculture 4.0 integrated supply chain model. McDonald's China and Yum China highlighted regenerative agriculture partnerships and autonomous logistics solutions capable of supporting temperature-controlled delivery requirements. Syngenta released a practical handbook on regenerative agriculture practices in China. Yili, Feihe, and Junlebao showcased dairy traceability systems and proprietary breeding technologies, while regional exhibition delegations from Qinghai and Tianjin featured highland organic farming products and specialty consumer foods.

The section also featured more cross-border services. Agricultural Bank of China made its debut at the expo and showcased smart agriculture-related solutions. Optimize Integration Group demonstrated how AI can help reduce customs clearance times for agricultural products. International warehousing providers and sustainable soybean certification organizations also participated in the section.

Bringing together multinational firms, leading Chinese agribusinesses, regional industrial clusters, and technology innovators, the section showcased developments in agricultural modernization and digital transformation across the sector. Digital innovation enables more precise and efficient farming, and cross‑border cooperation is enhancing the resilience and sustainability of the global agri-food supply chain.

SOURCE China International Supply Chain Expo