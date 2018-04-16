Haier Invents the World's First Household Shoe-washing Machine Creating a New Category of Footwear Care and Protection

There are three methods of cleaning shoes. One is hand-washing, which is a difficult, time-consuming and laborious process that requires using a variety of brushes; the second method is to throw one's shoes into the washing machine, which not only results in cross-infection with clothes, but also damages the shoes and does not guarantee a clean wash. The last is to go to a dedicated shoe-washing store and leave them to be cleaned with other people's shoes, but the traditional commercial shoe-washing machine still uses brushes, making it difficult to ensure proper care is taken while still providing a thorough clean, especially for high-end footwear care. Usually, manual cleaning is still most people's first choice.

Haier's shoe-washing machine handily solves this dilemma. The world's first water flow stereo type spraying technology uses high-pressure water flow to wash shoes. The water flow can penetrate the fiber inside to remove deeper dirt and minimize the damage, which allows it to achieve a clean that is both thorough and delicate.

At the exhibition site, many visitors questioned whether the product will be able to earn its own space in people's homes. Haier-affiliated personnel explained that this household shoe-washing machine adopts a drawer design, which can be combined with a washing machine or a dryer, so it does not occupy its own separate space, and it can realize partition washing, simultaneous washing, and time-sharing washing: a fully-featured, comprehensive shoe-care solution.

In the past 12 years in exploring the "RenDanHeYi" model, Haier washing machines have been relying on the 10+N R&D model to integrate global quality resources to meet the diverse needs of users. The launch of the world's first household shoe-washing machine once again leads a new trend, this time in the field of shoe-washing, and provides a useful reference for enterprises who are interested in developing their own products in this field.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haier-invents-the-worlds-first-household-shoe-washing-machine-creating-a-new-category-of-footwear-care-and-protection-300630382.html

SOURCE Haier