HANQUYOU Marks 3rd Anniversary with Brilliant Achievements

News provided by

Henlius

28 Jul, 2023, 06:17 ET

SHANGHAI, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HANQUYOU (trastuzumab, trade name in Europe: Zercepac®; trade names in Australia: Tuzucip®  and Trastucip®), the first China-developed trastuzumab biosimilar independently developed by Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (2696.HK), welcomes the 3rd anniversary of its marketing approval in the European Union.

HANQUYOU is now indicated for the treatment of HER2-positive early breast cancer, and gastric cancer. It was developed in accordance with the guidelines from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In 27 July and 12 August 2020, HANQUYOU was approved for marketing in European Union and China successively. Up to date, HANQUYOU is the China-developed biosimilar with the most marketing approvals, covering 41 countries and regions with a global shipment totaling over 3 million units. Moreover, its Biologics License Application (BLA) was accepted by the U.S. FDA, which makes HANQUYOU potentially the first Chinese biosimilar approved in China, the EU, and the U.S.

Henlius has aggressively pursued overseas commercialization of HANQUYOU, collaborating with global partners such as Accord, Abbott, Cipla, Eurofarma, Elea, the Jacobson Group, and KG Bio to bring its therapeutics to patients in major biopharmaceutical markets in the U.S., Europe, likewise emerging markets. As of now, HANQUYOU (Zercepac®) has been launched in approximately 20 European countries. Moreover, Henlius further expanded its overseas presence in 2022, with the launch of HANQUYOU in Cambodia, Australia, Singapore, and Argentina.

HANQUYOU has been widely used in clinical practice. As of now, HANQUYOU has benefitted about 140,000 patients in China. To benefit more patients, Henlius is continuously enhancing the accessibility of HANQUYOU through efficient market access and expansion. HANQUYOU was included in the National Medical Insurance Catalog of China since it was launched, and it is reimbursed nationally in countries and regions including the United Kingdom (UK), France and Germany. With the rapid market acceptance, HANQUYOU achieved the strong commercial growth. As of the end of 2022, the domestic sales revenue of HANQUYOU reached approximately RMB1.69 billion, and its overseas sales revenue exceeded RMB120 million, while the overseas license revenue was more than RMB280 million.

With the vision of "Leaving no HER2-positive patient behind", Henlius will make all-round efforts to enhance the capabilities of innovation, manufacturing, and commercialization, steadily advancing the market expansion of HANQUYOU, and bringing more hopes to patients across the world.

SOURCE Henlius

Also from this source

HANQUYOU Marks 3rd Anniversary with Brilliant Achievements

Henlius Forecasts Profit in 1H 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.