Healthcare Holding Schweiz Acquires Stake in Medddbase International

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, a leading service provider and distributor of medical technology in Switzerland, expands its portfolio through the acquisition of a majority stake in Medddbase International AG, which includes Medddbase Schweiz AG and Medddbase Deutschland GmbH. Healthcare Holding Schweiz is managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH and KKA Partners.

BAAR, Switzerland, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG has successfully acquired a majority interest in Medddbase International AG, headquartered in Buchs, St. Gallen. Medddbase is a highly specialized service provider for the commercialization and logistics of medical products across Switzerland, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. For nearly 20 years, the company has exclusively supported more than 50 global medical technology manufacturers through a network of five locations (including partner sites), handling close to half a million product shipments annually. Medddbase offers a comprehensive suite of services, including company domiciliation, customer support, warehousing and logistics, accounting, legal and regulatory advisory, required ISO certifications, as well as Swiss and EU importer services (CH-IMP, EU-IMP).

Closing in Baar, Switzerland with: Jonas Oggier, Fabian Kröher, Manfred Menzi-Weder, Fabio Fagagnini, Luigi Bivi, Marco Novoselac, Moritz Kornherr, Nick Hartmann (PRNewsfoto/Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG)

Fabian Kröher, Chairman of the Board of Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG and Partner at Winterberg Group, commented: "With Medddbase International, we are significantly strengthening our value proposition for international medical technology manufacturers. In addition to exclusive distribution capabilities, we will now offer a modular, end-to-end service platform – ranging from CH- and EU-MDR-compliant import services to logistics backbone solutions, customer support, and financial accounting. This allows us to selectively provide individual service components such as logistics or customer service independently of distribution. Through our Healthcare Holding Schweiz subsidiary QUNIQUE, we can also cover key regulatory roles such as Swiss and EU Authorized Representative (CH-REP, EU-REP). As a result, we further consolidate our position as Switzerland's leading medical technology distributor while creating a highly attractive gateway into the European market – particularly valued by suppliers from North America and Asia."

Luigi Bivi, Member of the Board of Directors of Medddbase International AG, added: "Over recent years, we have successfully established Medddbase across the DACH region and further strengthened our presence in the UK and other European markets through local partners. Together with Healthcare Holding Schweiz, we can now systematically build on this strong foundation and further expand our role as a go-to-market backbone for international MedTech manufacturers – from import and logistics services to scalable market access models. With such a strong partner at our side, our development will become even faster and more dynamic, which we very much look forward to. Together with my co-founder Manfred Menzi, I will continue to actively support the management team in our role as members of the Board of Directors."

About Medddbase International AG

Medddbase International AG, headquartered in Buchs, St. Gallen, is a specialized service provider for the commercialization and logistics of medical products for the Swiss, EU, and UK markets. For almost 20 years, the company has exclusively supported more than 50 global medical technology manufacturers across five locations (including partner sites) and manages nearly half a million product deliveries per year. Its service offering includes domiciliation, customer support, warehousing and logistics, accounting, legal and regulatory advisory, ISO certifications, and Swiss and EU importer services (CH-IMP, EU-IMP).

About Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG is a Buy, Build & Technologize platform and a leading provider of medical technology products and services in Switzerland. The group is based in Baar and pursues an ambitious growth strategy through acquisitions, often in the context of succession arrangements, partnerships, and organic growth. Healthcare Holding Schweiz and its group companies are committed to the highest standards of innovation and customer satisfaction. The group consistently leverages technology to make business processes safer and more efficient. As a market leader, the company sets new standards for the industry and offers employees attractive development opportunities. All of the management team holds shares in Healthcare Holding Schweiz, thus forming a dynamic community of entrepreneurs. Since 2023, the group has been led by CEO Fabio Fagagnini.

About KKA Partners

Founded in 2018, KKA Partners is a Berlin-based lower mid-market private equity firm that invests in leading companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland – the so-called "Mittelstand". The Founding Partners all have a deep-rooted family and professional heritage in the Mittelstand developed over 20 years in working closely with Mittelstand companies. KKA is at the forefront of the next wave of value creation through Technology Enabled Transformation of the Mittelstand.

About Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG

Winterberg Group AG, based in Zug, operates as an independent family office for its founders. Winterberg mainly invests in SMEs in the German-speaking region and selectively considers investments in startups and real estate. Winterberg Advisory GmbH is a general partner and fund manager regulated by the German BaFin. Winterberg Advisory has launched numerous private equity funds and is invested in Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG through its funds Winterberg Investment VIII and Winterberg Investment IX. The two Managing Partners, Fabian Kröher and Florian Brickenstein, manage Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG via its board of directors.

For press inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Note for Editors: Please reference Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG for any provided quotes and information.

For more information about Medddbase International AG, visit www.medddbase.com

For more information about Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, visit www.healthcare-holding.ch

For more information about other portfolio companies of Healthcare Holding, visit www.senectovia.ch, www.winthermedical.ch, www.mikrona.com, www.orthowalker.ch, www.mcm-schaublin.ch, www.mvb-med.ch, www.dentalaxess.ch, www.effectum-chrep.com, www.cdpswiss.com, www.aestheticbedarf.ch, www.ftcdental.ch, www.inomedicalsolutions.ch, www.quniquegroup.com, www.kundenservicemanagement.ch, www.sevikamedical.com

For more information about KKA Partners visit www.kkapartners.com and about Winterberg www.winterberg.group.

This press release is issued and distributed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH on behalf of Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855326/Healthcare_Holding_Schweiz_AG.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855325/Healthcare_Holding_Schweiz_AG_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG