With almost 48% of Heinz customers facing ketchup accidents regularly and 91% of them saying it is always worth the risk, Heinz Arabia partners with employee benefits app to introduce groundbreaking ketchup insurance policy covering 57 claims to tackle ketchup catastrophes

DUBAI, UAE, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heinz Arabia has announced the launch of a new solution for ketchup lovers who sometimes get a little carried away - the world's first-ever ketchup insurance policy. The new insurance coverage aims to alleviate the stress and inconvenience of everyday ketchup spills, splatters and splotches.

Heinz launches world's first ever ketchup insurance policy

Inspired by the countless social media posts showcasing ketchup-related accidents, Heinz Arabia has developed a comprehensive insurance and benefits package covering 57 different types of claims for those who believe that Heinz always worth the risk. From stains on carpets and clothing to splatters on your pet, ceiling, or sofa, the insurance is designed to provide swift and hassle-free compensation to affected individuals.

Heinz-lovers in the UAE will have the opportunity to redeem compensation through a range of rewards, including home cleaning services, laundry assistance, handyman services, and even indulgent spa treatments! All accessible through MyBenefits – the Middle East's leading employee benefits app.

Commenting on the launch, Passant El Ghannam, Head of Marketing at Kraft Heinz MEA, said: "Here at Heinz, we know our fans' love for our ketchup can sometimes be, well, a bit over the top. Our research tells us that 48% of them have ketchup accidents all the time, but 91% swear their love for Heinz makes it totally worth it. That's why we're rolling out ketchup insurance – to turn messy moments into pure joy and convenience for our die-hard fans, letting them enjoy their ketchup incidents worry-free."

Individuals who have experienced ketchup-related incidents matching any of the 57 claims covered by the insurance are encouraged to apply via Heinz Arabia's website, social media channels using the hashtag #HeinzKetchupInsurance.

For further information and updates on Heinz Ketchup Insurance, please visit https://www.heinzketchupinsurance.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2357978/HeinzInsurance.jpg