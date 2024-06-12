Hemostats and Tissue Sealants Market size is set to grow by USD 3.35 billion from 2024-2028, High use of hemostats and tissue sealants in surgeries to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The global hemostats and tissue sealants market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.355 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 11.79% during the forecast period. High use of hemostats and tissue sealants in surgeries is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing R and D focus on novel hemostats and tissue sealants. However, high cost of hemostats and tissue sealants poses a challenge. Key market players include Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BioCer Entwicklungs GmbH, Cardinal Health Inc., CSL Ltd., CuraMedical BV, Hemostasis LLC, Integra Lifesciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., KATSAN KATGUT SANAYI VE TICARET A.S, Medtronic Plc, Pfizer Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Teijin Ltd., Teleflex Inc., Tricol Biomedical Inc., and Vivostat AS.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global hemostats and tissue sealants market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Hemostats, Tissue sealants and adhesives, and Fibrin sealants), End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers, Homecare settings, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BioCer Entwicklungs GmbH, Cardinal Health Inc., CSL Ltd., CuraMedical BV, Hemostasis LLC, Integra Lifesciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., KATSAN KATGUT SANAYI VE TICARET A.S, Medtronic Plc, Pfizer Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Teijin Ltd., Teleflex Inc., Tricol Biomedical Inc., and Vivostat AS

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The hemostats and tissue sealants market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing R&D investments from vendors. Baxter International introduces next-generation hemostats and sealants with advanced delivery systems, expanding their indications. 3-D Matrix Medical Technology develops a synthetic hemostatic material, PuraStat, for gastrointestinal procedures. Endomedix focuses on absorbable hemostats for military, surgical, and first responder applications, targeting intracranial surgery as the first indication. These innovations are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The hemostats and tissue sealants market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for effective surgical solutions. These products are essential in controlling bleeding during surgeries and promoting tissue healing. The market is driven by advances in technology, leading to the development of new hemostats and tissue sealants with improved efficacy and safety.

Additionally, the growing number of surgical procedures and the rising awareness of minimally invasive surgeries are boosting market growth. Companies are focusing on innovation and product development to cater to the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients. The market is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The global hemostats and tissue sealants market faces limitations due to the high costs of advanced products. For instance, fibrin sealants cost between USD50 and USD600 per unit, while mechanical hemostats range from USD50 to USD200 . Active flowables cost even more, at USD200 to USD300 per unit. With multiple applications required per surgery, end-users often opt for cheaper passive agents.

and per unit, while mechanical hemostats range from to . Active flowables cost even more, at to per unit. With multiple applications required per surgery, end-users often opt for cheaper passive agents. In low- and middle-income countries, the lack of insurance coverage and high out-of-pocket expenses further restricts the adoption of advanced hemostats and tissue sealants. Additionally, patients bear the costs of surgeons, nursing time, and extended hospital stays, making these products less accessible. These factors collectively hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The Hemostats and Tissue Sealants market faces several challenges. Diabetes and related diseases create difficulties in achieving effective hemostasis due to impaired coagulation. Older populations require specialized hemostats and tissue sealants due to age-related conditions. The need for compatomic and cardioviculic applications adds complexity to the market. The use of ultrasonic devices and adhesives in surgical procedures increases the demand for tissue sealants.

However, the high cost of these products and the availability of alternative solutions pose significant challenges. The market also requires regulatory compliance and continuous innovation to address these challenges. Producers must focus on creating cost-effective, efficient, and reliable solutions to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Hemostats

1.2 Tissue sealants and adhesives

1.3 Fibrin sealants End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Ambulatory surgical centers

2.3 Homecare settings

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Hemostats- The hemostats and tissue sealants market is experiencing growth due to the rising demand for these products in surgical procedures. Mechanical, active, and flowable hemostats are the main categories, with mechanical being the most commonly used due to their ease of use and affordability. Active hemostats, which include thrombin, are more effective but more expensive and come with risks.

Flowable hemostats, which combine mechanical obstruction and active clotting, offer quick application and are useful in trauma settings but are costly. Vendors like Johnson & Johnson and Baxter International are innovating with new products, such as Ethicon's ETHIZIA hemostatic sealing patch, to address unmet needs and drive market growth.

Research Analysis

The Hemostats and Tissue Sealants market encompasses a range of medical devices and products used to control bleeding and promote tissue healing in various surgical procedures. These include geriatric populations with chronic conditions, critical care patients, and those with slow-healing injuries caused by diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, hernia fixation, spinal injuries, ophthalmic injuries, urological disorders, burns, and minimally invasive surgeries.

Reimbursement challenges and adverse reactions are significant market concerns. The market comprises hemostats, adhesives, and fibrin sealant products, as well as topical hemostats, sutures, staples, energy-based devices, and coagulation systems. Regulations governing product substitutes and the use of hemostats and tissue sealants vary globally. Hemophilia and immune thrombocytopenia patients also benefit from these products.

Market Research Overview

The Hemostats and Tissue Sealants market encompasses a range of medical devices and biomaterials used to control bleeding and promote tissue healing. These products are essential in various surgical procedures, particularly in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and neurosurgery. Hemostats function by mechanically or chemically stopping bleeding, while tissue sealants facilitate wound closure and reduce the risk of complications such as infection and scarring.

The market is driven by factors like an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in hemostatic and tissue sealant products. The market also faces challenges like regulatory approvals, product recalls, and competition from alternative hemostatic agents.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Hemostats



Tissue Sealants And Adhesives



Fibrin Sealants

End-user

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Homecare Settings



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

