High-Speed Wi-Fi from Mount Everest Tourist Base Camp

RIKAZE, China, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitors to Mount Everest (Mount Qomolangma) Tourist Base Camp 5,200m above sea level, are now connected from the top of the world with high-speed WiFi. China Mobile Communications Corporation Co., Ltd. (China Mobile) and Huawei have announced the successful launch of ultra-gigabit premium Wi-Fi services and F5.5G's leading technology, FTTR-B (Fiber-to-the-Room Business) enabling local administration staff and visitors alike to benefit from fast, reliable communication for their leisure and work needs.

At the Management Office of Everest Base Camp, staff are focused on ecological conservation of the Himalayas. This work includes daily monitoring and checking of environmental protection devices then reporting to Mount Everest Administration Bureau with high-resolution photos, videos, and logs. The work was previously hampered by poor network connections resulting in slow upload of videos, frame freezing, and unsuccessful attempts to send documents. With the newly-installed high-speed FTTR-B network, communication has dramatically changed allowing all staff at the camp, and tourists nearby to enjoy premium Wi-Fi services.

The FTTR-B solution is also deployed at a hotel in the nearby town situated 4,200 meters above sea level. In the past, guest suffered from no network connection, frame-freezing and a slow response for the check-in system. Since the installation of the FTTR-B solution, up to 300 hotel guests can simultaneously enjoy high-speed Internet access while hotel operations are more efficient.

About Huawei FTTR-B

Fiber-to-the-Room (FTTR) is a way to provide high-quality gigabit all-optical Wi-Fi using optical fiber access to bring 10G networks to every room. As one of the key technologies of 5.5G, FTTR is characterized by ubiquitous 10G networks. While FTTR is primarily for home users, the FTTR-B solution was jointly launched by China Mobile and Huawei to provide ultra-gigabit all-optical networking for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in China and is widely used in hotels and shops.

Huawei FTTR-B devices feature flexible triple-mode antennas and can be installed on ceilings or walls to provide full Wi-Fi coverage in indoor areas, enabling users to enjoy premium network experience anywhere. The solution uses Power-over-Fiber (PoF) cables to transmit signals and supply power to devices at the same time, resolving problems of difficult power acquisition. In addition, Huawei's WeFTTR app provides functions such as network architecture management, one-click network optimization, and self-service network configuration for IT staff in management offices and hotels, reducing operations and maintenance (O&M) workload. O&M engineers of China Mobile can also use the app to remotely locate network problems, improving the O&M efficiency.

In 2024, China Mobile will work with Huawei to extend the FTTR-B solution to the climber base camp situation. This will enable climbers to enjoy gigabit network services as they prepare to reach the summits at the top of the world.

As a leading global ICT infrastructure provider, Huawei partners with operators such as China Mobile and helps many SMEs to realize digital transformation.

