Hisense Maintains Global TV Market Dominance with Top Spots in Multiple Countries

QINGDAO, China, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, celebrates eight consecutive years in the Kantar BrandZ™ Top 10 Chinese Global Brands list. This recognition underscores Hisense's global commitment to innovation and excellence.

Hisense TV remains global No.2 and 100" TV global No.1

Hisense has dominated the Chinese TV market, maintaining the No.1 spot in TV sales for 20 consecutive years from 2004 to April 2024. Beyond domestic dominance, Hisense TVs achieved a global shipment volume share of 13.6% in the first quarter of 2024, securing the No.2 ranking worldwide from 2022 to Q1 2024. The company also leads globally in 100-inch TV shipment volume, laser TV shipment volume, and the number of TriChroma Laser TV patents.

Hisense's TVs have demonstrated exceptional performance across various international markets. From January to April 2024, Hisense's TV held the top market share in Australia and South Africa and the second position in Canada and Mexico.

Driving by the ambition of 'Never Settle for No.2 Globally', Hisense's relentless pursuit of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction continues to set it apart, solidifying its leading position in the global market.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100" TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443851/Hisense_TV_remains_global_No_2_100_TV_global_No.jpg