Hotel Sacher Vienna celebrates its 150th anniversary - with sculptures by Erwin Wurm

VIENNA, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hotel Sacher Vienna opened its doors in 1876 and celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2026. The anniversary year begins with the presentation of the sculptures "Step Big" and "Dancer" by renowned artist Erwin Wurm in front of the hotel entrance. On 26 March 2026, these were ceremoniously unveiled in the presence of the artist, Vienna's Mayor Dr. Michael Ludwig and the owner family. They remain on display there throughout the anniversary year.

The owner families Gürtler and Winkler, artist Erwin Wurm with his two sculptures “Step Big” and “Dancer,” and the Mayor of Vienna, Dr. Michael Ludwig, at the unveiling marking the 150th anniversary of Hotel Sacher Vienna in front of the hotel entrance.

"150 years of Hotel Sacher Vienna stand for a lived tradition combined with continuous renewal, as well as for the passion and excellence of the many people who have shaped Sacher over generations. Both guests and employees. It is thanks to them that we are able to stand here today," emphasize the owners Alexandra Winkler and Georg Gürtler.

"I warmly congratulate Hotel Sacher on its 150th anniversary. Sacher represents Viennese history and genuine hospitality, making it an important ambassador for Vienna around the world," says Vienna's Mayor Dr. Michael Ludwig.

Oversized handbags in front of the hotel

To mark the beginning of the anniversary year, Hotel Sacher Vienna presents two sculptures by internationally renowned Austrian artist Erwin Wurm at its entrance: "Step Big" and "Dancer," oversized handbags on long, slender legs. The installation can be understood as a poetic reflection on the "invisible baggage" each person carries, shaped by origin, history and experience. At the same time, this collaboration highlights Sacher's strong connection to art and culture.

"I made these walking, jumping, dancing and stepping bags to address certain ideas about how we design ourselves, how we present ourselves, how we pretend, what we want to be, and how we want to be seen – both in the male world and the female world," explains Erwin Wurm.

150 years shaped by family and excellence

The foundations of Sacher date back to 1832, when Franz Sacher created the Original Sacher-Torte. To this day, it is handcrafted in 34 individual steps and is considered a culinary icon of Vienna. With the opening of Hotel Sacher Vienna in 1876, Eduard Sacher continued this success story and, together with Anna Sacher, established the hotel as an internationally renowned meeting place for society. Hotel Sacher Vienna is one of the few privately owned, family-run five-star superior hotels, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, and was listed among The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025.

The sculptures mark the beginning of the anniversary celebrations. Further initiatives, such as messages from prominent personalities and a short film combining animation and live-action footage, will follow. More information can be found at: www.sacher.com/en/sacher-vienna-150-years.

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