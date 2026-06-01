Hoymiles Introduces HiBattery 4020 Series of Plug-In Home Energy Storage to Bring Solar Safety and Intelligence to the Next Level

HANGZHOU, China, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles announced the official launch of its new HiBattery 4020 Series, the third-generation of its plug-in home battery system. The series features Hoymiles first hybrid model HiBattery 4020 X which is directly connected to PV modules, and the AC-coupled model HiBattery 4020 AC which is paired with existing home solar system to add the storage function. Equipped with higher battery capacity and adopting advanced protection mechanisms and self-developed AI algorithm, both models are designed to make residential energy storage safer, smarter, and help homeowners save more on energy costs.

Hoymiles Officially Launched HiBattery 4020 Series of Plug-In Home Energy Storage Speed Speed Hoymiles HiBattery 4020 Series of Plug-In Home Energy Storage

High Performance and Energy Independence for Everyday Life and Emergencies

Compared with previous plug-in batteries, the HiBattery 4020 Series delivers greater battery capacity and scalability to boost home energy storage:

Both models feature a 4 kWh battery capacity, expandable up to 16 kWh with extra modular battery stacks

They come with a built-in 2500 W inverter for efficient power conversion, with a maximum DC/AC efficiency of 96.5% for high energy utilization

The HiBattery 4020 X is built with 4 MPPT inputs, with up to 4 kW PV input for optimized solar harvesting

Besides reducing reliance on the grid by maximizing self-consumption of solar energy in daily use, the HiBattery 4020 system also ensures continuous power supply for essential appliances such as refrigerators, lighting, and medical equipment during grid outages. It can also sustain power in off-grid settings like remote homes and self-sufficient living environments without grid access.

AI-EMS for Smarter Energy Use and Lower Electricity Bills

One of the core technologies in the HiBattery 4020 Series is Hoymiles' AI Energy Management System (AI-EMS), which is built on its self-developed AI model trained with over 30 million parameters.

Unlike traditional systems that rely on fixed daily schedules, HiBattery 4020 dynamically recalculates energy strategies every three hours based on electricity prices, weather forecasts, and household consumption patterns.

Key capabilities include:

AI-TOU optimization: A 3-hour rolling cycle that continuously adjusts charging and discharging strategies to capture the lowest electricity costs

A 3-hour rolling cycle that continuously adjusts charging and discharging strategies to capture the lowest electricity costs Energy Ledger: A simple visual dashboard that tracks energy usage, savings, and system performance in real time

Safety and Reliability for Real-World Living

Safety is the foundation of the HiBattery 4020 Series. Built with automotive-grade LiFePO4 battery cells, the system integrates 48-layer BMS protection, intelligent cell balancing, and multiple hardware-level safeguards:

Built-in aerosol fire suppression system

Pressure relief and PV Input Overheat Protection

Intelligent self-heating that responds to charging conditions and solar surplus — for stable operation from -20℃ to 55℃

IP66-rated dust and water resistance

Pack-level DC/DC balancing that enables seamless compatibility between new and existing battery modules, ensuring hassle-free scalability

These features guarantee a real-life durability for both indoors and outdoors environments, as well as in everyday accidents.

"Home energy storage must be fundamentally safe before it can be truly accessible," noted Hoymiles CEO Dr. Yang Bo. "HiBattery is designed to provide peace of mind in every scenario—from daily use to unexpected emergencies."

The HiBattery 4020 Series will be available for purchase across Europe starting from June 2026.

Learn more at

https://www.hoymiles.com/hibattery-4020-x.html

https://www.hoymiles.com/hibattery-4020-ac.html

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EC2EQVqFo0k

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991745/Hoymiles_HiBattery_4020_X_and_4020_AC.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2970138/logo_____________1_Logo.jpg