Huawei Showcases Its Enterprise Services at MWC 2023

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, Huawei is showcasing its full-stack ICT services and capabilities that serve clients across their project lifecycles. Mr. Hua Shuang, Director of Service Marketing & Solution Sales Dept of Huawei Enterprise BG delivered a keynote on Unleashing Digital Faster with 5D Services. Huawei's comprehensive digital service system helps its customers go digital efficiently.

Last year, the IDC MarketScape ranked Huawei among the major players vendors for Worldwide Support Services and Cloud Professional Services. IDC evaluates five service dimensions when preparing its reports: project innovation and uniqueness, leading and forward-looking technologies, implementation difficulty and complexity, business value and demonstration, as well as market influence and promotion.

Full-stack technical ICT services: Huawei Digital Services provide full-stack services covering the infrastructure, platform, data, and service (IPDS) layers, helping customers enhance business competitiveness.

ICT capabilities for the entire life cycle of services: Unlike traditional technical services that focus exclusively on products and maintenance, Huawei Digital Services helps customers go digital in a more comprehensive manner.

Planning: Drawing on years of digitalization experience, Huawei helps customers develop digitalization blueprints.

Implementation: Then, the tech giant helps with implementation, collaborating with multiple vendors and integrating full-series, full-stack technologies with customers services. To help customers stably operate their services, Huawei delivers innovative applications that improve user experience. It also helps customers monetize their digital transformation faster.

Training and certification: Huawei cultivates high-quality ICT talent for industry customers and partners, which promotes the robust and sustainable development of the digital transformation ecosystem.

Huawei's comprehensive digital service system comprises over 300 consulting experts and 3000 industrial transformation experts along with extensive platforms and tools. It continues to provide strong support for the digital transformation journey of customers. For more information about Huawei digital service solutions, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/services.

