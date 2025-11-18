Hyland expands its Enterprise Imaging portfolio with an agentic digital pathology platform that simplifies diagnostic workflows, enhances collaboration, and improves outcomes across health organizations worldwide

CLEVELAND, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud™, and Tribun Health, a leader in digital pathology, have joined forces to advance pathology workflows by integrating Tribun Health's advanced platform with Hyland's enterprise imaging solutions. This synergy puts cutting-edge AI and digital technology at the core of diagnostics, enabling pathologists to work faster and smarter.

Hyland and Tribun Health partner to deliver next-generation, intelligent digital pathology.

"This partnership between Hyland and Tribun Health positions healthcare organizations at the forefront of agentic digital pathology," said Michael Campbell, chief product officer at Hyland. "Together, we're setting a new standard for data-driven diagnostics, delivering faster, more precise diagnoses and improving patient outcomes; while reinforcing our shared commitment to driving innovation in healthcare."

"Pathology workflows are notoriously intricate, with massive datasets, critical timelines, and frequent collaboration requirements," said Jean-François Pomerol, CEO at Tribun Health. "By combining Tribun Health's leading AI pathology platform, CaloPix®, with Hyland's proven enterprise imaging capabilities, we're advancing an end-to-end solution that addresses these intricacies by enabling healthcare organizations to dramatically transform their workflow and diagnostic capabilities."

Delivering better patient experiences with digital pathology

This all-new solution aggregates and archives digital pathology gross images and whole slide images (WSI) alongside radiology, cardiology, and other imaging specialties, providing clinicians with a single, comprehensive view of each patient's complete imaging record. Key benefits include:

Hyland's comprehensive enterprise imaging solutions, including Acuo vendor neutral archive (VNA) and NilRead will be designed to integrate with pathology solutions from Tribun Health, including its smart MacroCam, CaloPix platform, and diagnostics applications to radically improve digital pathology workflow efficiency and consistency. Optimized Workflows: This combined solution will enable cross-disciplinary collaboration between pathology, radiology, and other specialties while integrating multi-format medical imaging under one unified system.





This combined solution will enable cross-disciplinary collaboration between pathology, radiology, and other specialties while integrating multi-format medical imaging under one unified system. Future-Forward Technology: Support for Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) standardization in pathology imaging and AI-driven diagnostics positions healthcare providers to advance research and enhance clinical decision-making.

"The integration of Hyland's enterprise medical imaging solutions with Tribun Health's AI pathology platform reflects a meaningful progression in data-driven diagnostics," said Mutaz Shegewi, senior research director, worldwide healthcare provider AI, platforms and technologies at IDC. "By unifying medical imaging and digital pathology workflows within an intelligent, interoperable framework, this partnership addresses key challenges in diagnostic speed, accuracy, and collaboration. It illustrates how AI and advanced medical imaging can work together to enhance clinical efficiency and support improved patient outcomes."

Hyland Healthcare delivers connected, agentic solutions that unlock the value of unstructured content and medical imaging across healthcare enterprises. By integrating seamlessly with core systems like EMRs, Hyland's platform consolidates documents, images, and clinical data into a single, intelligent workflow; streamlining operations, accelerating diagnoses, and empowering providers to make smarter, faster decisions that improve patient outcomes. Trusted by over half of U.S. health systems, Hyland's solutions support interoperability, automation, and scalability to meet the evolving demands of modern healthcare.

About Hyland

Hyland empowers organizations with unified content, process and application intelligence solutions, unlocking profound insights that fuel innovations. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions fundamentally redefine how teams operate and engage with those they serve. For more information on Hyland, our products and solutions, please visit Hyland.com.

About Tribun Health

Tribun Health is a global leader in digital pathology, delivering the Best in KLAS award-winning platform CaloPix®, which is CE-marked, Health Canada–approved, and FDA-cleared for clinical use. Its pathology solutions help enhance workflow efficiency, diagnostic accuracy, and patient outcomes. Our mission is simple: to ensure every cancer patient receives a timely and informed diagnosis—because every moment counts. By advancing pathology with cutting-edge innovation, Tribun Health is shaping the future of cancer care. For more information, visit Tribun.Health.

