Hypercars, Exotics, Customs, Classics, and Much More! Los Angeles Auto Show Celebrates the Best of Global Car Culture with New and Returning Exhibits

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show® (LA Auto Show) will again deliver the definitive experience for car enthusiasts and celebrate the unwavering passion and dedication of this global community. The LA Auto Show, taking place from Friday, November 22 through Sunday, December 1, 2024, is the destination for the hottest automotive and lifestyle-themed attractions that are driving the nation's passions and shaping how communities come together.

LA Auto Show's 2024 showcases include:

All Roads Stage

New for 2024, All Roads Stage is a dynamic activation that brings together diverse voices from across the automotive world. Featuring influencers, builders, and trailblazers from various automotive segments, the stage highlights the creativity and love that defines car culture. A companion to the All Roads Stories original video series , the All Roads Stage continues that celebration of car culture and will feature a rotating selection of vehicles and organizations including Sasha Selipanov's new NILU hypercar, Unplugged Performance's heavily customized Tesla Cybertruck, social phenom MrCarSounds and his custom BMW E92 M3, and TWR Performance's Supercat, a project led by Head Designer Khyzyl Saleem in collaboration with famed customizer Magnus Walker.

The new exhibit, along with the video series, is a continuing narrative and showcases how all roads, no matter where they begin, have a home and story that are celebrated at the LA Auto Show. Car culture fans can watch all episodes of the multi-part All Roads video series , which tells the personal stories of local entrepreneurs, brands, and auto enthusiasts who have made their mark on the Los Angeles scene. Each episode tells a unique story of passion, innovation, and most of all, community.

The Garage Aftermarket

The Garage Aftermarket is back for 2024. Located in the Los Angeles Convention Center's 160,000-square-foot Kentia Hall, visitors are invited to enjoy an incredible array of custom and vintage cars, modified trucks and stylized motorcycles. This year's star attractions include, South Bay Pop Ups Lowrider & Motorcycle Collective, Black Classics Car Club, Al & Ed's Exclusive, World Famous 4 x 4, Yamaha, plus many others. With more than 60 mind-blowing lowriders on display, as well as a host of ultra-luxury exotics and classic cars, hard-to-find automotive collectibles, premium retail brands and more, The Garage Aftermarket is an essential part of the LA Auto Show experience that the whole family can enjoy.

Digital Overdrive SIM Racing and Esports

Tryhard Consulting and LANFest are excited to activate the first official Sim Racing and Esports activation at the LA Auto Show. Together with Zotac, Thrustmaster, and Next Level Racing, the Digital Overdrive experience will feature professional sim racing rigs, a competitive gaming arena, interactive demos, and exciting giveaways throughout the show including Next Level Racing sim racing rigs, Thrustmaster Gamepads and Controllers, and custom-built PCs.

Auto enthusiasts and gamers will also have a chance to intersect in this family-friendly interactive experience including meet-and-greets with NASCAR Driver Jesse Iwuji, hands-on live demos that feature gaming setups and custom-built PCs, sim racing, plus live competitive matches like the Rocket League collegiate showdown between USC vs. UCLA.

OVRland Outpost, Overlanding & Off-Road Special Exhibits

Accelerated by the rapid growth in consumer interest, overlanding is surging in popularity and exposure. This is particularly true in Southern California where the culture, weather, and terrain are especially conducive to outdoor adventuring. The LA Auto Show is bringing together the world's leading names in overlanding and offroad vehicles to showcase their capabilities. This year's lineup includes the return of OVRland Outpost featuring over 30 custom overlanding rigs in collaboration with OVR Magazine as well as the latest models to get off the grid from Chevy, GMC Hummer, Toyota, Subaru, INEOS, Ford, Jeep, Ram, Nissan, Exodus Rigs, and more.

Micromobility - Big Adventure, Compact Fun

Electric Bikes (eBikes), motorcycles, scooters, ATV, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, waverunner, sportboats, golf cars and much more are also on display throughout the LA Auto Show at The Garage Aftermarket. Yamaha, a leader in the outdoor recreation industry, will be showcasing a wide variety of their ever-expanding product line at this year's show. Additionally, eBike manufacturers like Oh Wow Cycles and retro electric scooter maker Aventura-X will be showcasing their current and upcoming models for all visitors to see, including Aventura-X's first retro Electric Scooter with removable batteries that will be on display for the first time.

"For decades, the Los Angeles Auto Show has been the epicenter of car culture and a tireless advocate for the innovation that defines our industry," said Terri Toennies, president and chief operating officer of the Los Angeles Auto Show. "Our city helps shape the trends and styles of automotive culture both here in America and throughout the world, and this range of new and returning exhibits is a must-see for anyone with a passion for all things automotive."

For additional information and tickets, please visit laautoshow.com.

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show™ is recognized as one of the world's most influential automotive events. The show celebrates the enduring love that Angelenos have for their cars and offers a global platform for industry debuts, technology, and innovation.

Doors open to the public November 22 – December 1 and the show runs for 10 full days, including Thanksgiving Day. It is a must-attend event for prospective car buyers, industry executives, influencers, car enthusiasts, and for families wanting to enjoy an unforgettable day out during the holiday season. Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the city's economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the Center.

On November 21, AutoMobility LA 2024 , the show's media and industry day, will include a range of groundbreaking debuts and announcements, and a conference program featuring the leading minds in automotive and technology. These experts will explore the most pressing industry issues in a series of presentations and panel discussions from AutoMobility LA's main stage.

