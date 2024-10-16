IDC MarketScape 2024: Comarch named a Leader in European Compliant e-Invoicing

KRAKOW, Poland, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comarch has been been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape 2024: European Compliant e-Invoicing Vendor Assessment.

According to the report, "Comarch solution acts as an e-invoicing hub, gathering many systems in one service, allowing for a holistic approach. Through its own B2B network as well as AP and AR automation offerings Comarch provides secure and reliable data transmission, validation, enrichment, tracking and archiving capabilities ensuring e-invoicing compliance in more than 60 countries". The IDC MarketScape report evaluates various vendors based on their capabilities and methodologies for navigating complex compliance requirements.

"We are thrilled that Comarch has been named a Leader in European compliant e-invoicing by the IDC MarketScape. We believe this is a proof of Comarch's continued excellence and strengthens our position as a Leader in providing e-invoicing solutions in Europe" says Adam Beldzik, e-Invoicing Subsector Director at Comarch.

The Comarch e-Invoicing platform is a constantly updated solution designed to easily navigate daily invoicing operations across multiple countries. It remains adaptable to changes in the law, ensuring continuous usability. Comarch e-Invoicing streamlines the processing of invoices received in various formats, leveraging multiple input sources.

Comarch's experience in multi-channel data capture and advanced document processing enables efficient invoice exchange in a legally compliant manner. It provides flexible any-to-any integration, data enrichment, supplier or customer portals, compliant e-archiving, e-reporting, e-transport. The solution can be tailored to the needs of the customer by extending the capabilities of the government platform with additional features (self-billing, payments, attachments, reporting).

About the IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

