IDEMIA Secure Transactions and Hyundai Motor Group Partner to Deploy Advanced Global Automotive Connectivity Solution

COURBEVOIE, France, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST), a global leader in connectivity and security solutions, is now providing Hyundai Motor Group (HMG), one of the world's largest automakers, its advanced car connectivity management solution. Thanks to IST's eSIM and Connectivity Manager, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in new generation connected car technology and enhanced supply chain efficiency for automakers worldwide.

Transforming Automotive Connectivity

With IDEMIA Secure Transactions' Connectivity Manager, automakers achieve unprecedented flexibility in selecting mobile network operator partners worldwide. Adopting this innovative strategy, automakers gain the ability to dynamically switch mobile operators in vehicles whenever it needs, optimizing costs logistics, and operational efficiency. In addition, by equipping vehicles with IST's eSIM, automakers are able to eliminate the need for region specific SIM variants, significantly simplifying supply chain complexities while maintaining robust connectivity across all markets.

Scaling Innovation Across Key Regions

IDEMIA Secure Transactions will manage connectivity for HMG vehicles, including Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis, equipped with eSIMs across strategic markets around the globe. With HMG producing several million vehicles annually, this partnership is set to equip millions of connected cars each year with IST's eSIM technology. Deployment has begun in 2025 starting in the Middle East, where vehicles will be equipped with worldwide out-of-the-box connectivity, enabling seamless updates tailored to destination countries.

Enhancing the Driving Experience with Advanced Connectivity

With IDEMIA Secure Transactions' advanced eSIM technology, drivers will enjoy seamless connectivity for telematics and infotainment systems, ensuring smoother navigation, enhanced safety features, and effortless access to in-car services tailored to their needs.

By leveraging cutting-edge GSMA-certified technologies and its Connectivity Manager hosted on Microsoft Azure Cloud, IST ensures that vehicles equipped with its solution provide reliable and secure connectivity to deliver efficient software updates and robust internet-based services, supporting both driver safety and the overall driving experience. This is another step towards the Software-Defined Vehicle strategy that is shaping the auto industry thanks to connectivity.

