Infortrend High-Density Unified Storage Empowers File-Heavy Workloads and Veeam Backup for a Government Institution

TAIPEI, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), a leading provider of enterprise storage and AI solutions, today announced that its EonStor GS 4U 90-bay unified storage solution enabled a government institution to quickly access and share a massive volume of files while providing large-capacity storage for Veeam backups — offering high storage density for a limited rack space and simplifying data management through a unified platform.

The government institution was seeking a solution to serve as a PB-level primary storage for millions of files and as a repository for data backups, while fitting within limited rack space. After evaluating multiple options, the institution selected EonStor GS 4090, configured with 30 units of 7.68TB SAS SSDs, 60 units of 22TB NL-SAS HDDs, and four 100Gb 2-channel boards.

The key factors behind this decision included:

High-Density Design : With a 4U chassis capable of accommodating up to 90 drives, the system provides up to 1.5PB of storage for millions of files and large-scale backup data, all while minimizing rack footprint — offering approximately 50% more capacity compared to a 60-drive solution.

: With a 4U chassis capable of accommodating up to 90 drives, the system provides up to 1.5PB of storage for millions of files and large-scale backup data, all while minimizing rack footprint — offering approximately 50% more capacity compared to a 60-drive solution. High Performance : It achieves 18GB/s read and 6GB/s write file throughput, ensuring fast, on-the-fly file access.

: It achieves 18GB/s read and 6GB/s write file throughput, ensuring fast, on-the-fly file access. Simplified Management : GS supports a hybrid setup with high-speed and high-capacity drives — all managed within a single system.

: GS supports a hybrid setup with high-speed and high-capacity drives — all managed within a single system. Balanced Cost and Performance: With SSD, HDD, and automated tiering, it maintains competitive pricing without sacrificing performance.

"Enterprises today are facing explosive data growth, particularly from files that can overwhelm legacy storage systems. This government deployment is a powerful testament to how the GS 4090 addresses this challenge. Our EonStor GS high-density lineup also includes ultra-high-performance GS 5090 and powerful GS 3090 models, delivering up to 2PB raw capacity, data protection, and streamlined management," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend Technology.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user-friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.