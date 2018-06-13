JA Solar Establishes New Subsidiary in South Korea to Expand Presence in South Korean Market

In 2001, JA Solar entered the South Korean market, supplying solar cells to its customers. With excellent product quality, JA Solar has gained significant recognition from customers, and built a solid customer base over the years. In November 2016, JA Solar was successfully awarded the KS (Korean Industrial Standards) module certification, which validated that its products fully complied with the national certification standards in South Korea. Subsequently, JA Solar officially entered the South Korean market, providing solar modules to local customers. With the establishment of its subsidiary in South Korea, JA Solar can provide customers in the region with timely and effective support and services, enhance its influence in the South Korean market, and further expand its global footprint.

High-efficiency solar products are well-received in the South Korean market. JA Solar is committed to conducting research and development to produce high-performance solar modules, optimizing customers' return on investment and meeting their demand for high-quality products. JA Solar has leveraged its strong reputation in the marketplace to build close business relationships with a number of well-recognized companies, including KT, GS Group, Hyundai Group, SK Group, Posco Group, ETA Solar, etc.

Mr. Baofang Jin, Chairman and CEO of JA Solar, commented, "JA Solar has over 20 branches across the globe. We are optimistic about the prospects and business outlook in the South Korean solar market, and believe our new subsidiary will enhance our ability to provide timely and superior customized services to our customers in the region. Additionally, the new subsidiary will enable us to enhance our brand awareness and become a leading solar module supplier, and further contribute to the development of renewable energy in South Korea."

