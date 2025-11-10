Kraton Announces New 2032 Climate and Resource-Efficiency Targets

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased chemicals derived from pine wood pulping co-products, today announced new long-term sustainability targets for carbon emissions, water use, and waste reduction. These targets reflect Kraton's continued commitment to building a sustainable business model that creates long-term value for customers, partners, and communities.

As part of the goal-setting process, Kraton conducted a comprehensive emissions and resource efficiency assessment covering energy audits, renewable energy planning, and site-level water and waste evaluations. The outcome is a robust set of targets that reinforce Kraton's role as a reliable partner in the transition to a low-carbon and resource-efficient economy.

"At Kraton, sustainability is the foundation of how we create value, innovate, and lead for the future," said Marcello Boldrini, Chief Executive Officer. "These new long-term targets reflect our commitment to drive meaningful impact across our operations and value chain, while supporting our customers in achieving their own sustainability goals."

The new targets, which extend through 2032, build on Kraton's strong track record of environmental performance. Between 2014 and 2024, Kraton reduced its Scope 1 & 2 intensity by 35%. This corresponds to an absolute Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction of 41%, demonstrating progress well ahead of peers in the industry sector.

New 2032 Sustainability Targets (vs. 2022 baseline):

Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions: 30% absolute reduction

Scope 3.1 (Purchased Goods & Services) GHG emissions: 30% intensity reduction

Water consumption: 10% intensity reduction

Waste generation: 10% intensity reduction

"Our new targets are designed to meet our customer expectations for transparency, innovation, upstream raw material decarbonization and resource efficiency while maintaining the flexibility needed to support business growth," said Rogier Roelen, Chief Sustainability Officer & General Counsel. "Kraton's supplier engagement program will be instrumental in achieving our goals, and we will continue to collaborate closely with our partners to drive progress together."

Aligned with its vision to "Create Innovative Solutions for a Sustainable Tomorrow," Kraton is expanding its sustainable product offerings, supported by reliable LCA data and third-party certifications such as ISCC PLUS, to help customers reduce environmental impact across the product lifecycle.

This year, Kraton earned the EcoVadis Platinum rating for the fifth consecutive year. This recognition reflects the company's continued commitment to advancing sustainability performance, management, and reporting.

Learn more about Kraton's sustainability strategy, visit https://explore.kraton.com/sustainability-targets/

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

