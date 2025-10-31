LA AUTO SHOW UNVEILS AUTOMOBILITY LA 2025 PROGRAM

AutoMobility LA Promises Vehicle Debuts, Special Exhibits and A Host of The Auto Industry's Leading Decision Makers on November 20

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Auto Show today announced the full schedule for AutoMobility LA 2025, the show's official media and industry preview day, taking place Thursday, November 20 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Each year, AutoMobility LA (AMLA) plays host to thousands of automotive executives, media representatives, policymakers, technologists, designers, dealers, investors, industry analysts, thought leaders and content creators. This year's agenda promises a dynamic mix of vehicle unveilings, test drives, industry insights, and thought-provoking discussions.

"AutoMobility LA is where innovation meets influence," said Terri Toennies, president and chief operating officer of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "The conversations that happen here each year go far beyond the vehicles on display. They reflect the energy, creativity, and collaboration that are redefining mobility in real time."

Among the highlights for AMLA 2025 are the headline session with California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin on the AutoMobility LA Main Stage, presented by Cox Automotive, as well as a panel exploring the partnership between Honda and LA28. The main stage features keynotes, expert panels, and live conversations that examine the most pressing issues in the transportation landscape. All main stage programming, including this session, will be streamed globally in real time via CarBuzz, the official main stage live-stream partner of AutoMobility LA.

In the main halls, manufacturers will preview exhibits and new products with vehicle debuts planned by Kia, Hyundai and more. The day's agenda also includes several notable awards presentations, including honors from the Hispanic Motor Press Guild and the RACER Automotive Creator Awards, as well as the first public look at finalists for North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year.

Special test drives will start at 9 a.m., featuring vehicles from Honda, Kia, Lucid, and Rivian.

Networking begins early with a SEMA Cars & Coffee breakfast at 7:15 a.m., setting the tone for a full day of industry connection and collaboration.

The schedule is as follows:

AutoMobility LA Full Agenda

November 20, 2025

7:15 - 8:45 AutoMobility LA Networking Breakfast

8:00 - 8:15 Coulson Aviation Media Showcase

8:15 - 8:25 Awards Program North America Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Finalist Announcement

8:25 - 8:35 Awards Program Hispanic Motor Press Guild Awards

8:40 Main Stage Opens Opening Welcome, Presented by Cox Automotive Juliette Ferrara, Head of Industry, Automotive, SiriusXM Media



8:40 - 9:00 Main Stage Session Powering Dreams, Honda and the LA28 Games Unite Jennifer Symington, AVP Marketing, American Honda Motor Company

Julia Kang, VP Partnership Marketing, US Olympics and Paralympic Properties LA28





9:00 -11:00 Fleet Summit NAFA Pacific Southwest Fleet Summit

9:10 - 9:35 Press Conference - Kia

9:45 - 10:10 Press Conference - Hyundai

10:10 - 10:30 Volkswagen Media Showcase

10:35 - 10:55 Lucid Media Showcase

11:05 - 11:25 Main Stage Session The Power to Build Brett Hauser, Chairman and CEO, Voltera

11:35 - 12:15 Stellantis / Jeep Media Showcase and Luncheon

11:45 - 1:00 Networking Lunch, Presented by Cox Automotive

11:50- 12:15 Main Stage Session Direct Line: Live with California's Secretary of Transportation Toks Omishakin, California Secretary of Transportation x

1:00 - 1:15 Lithia Motors Media Showcase

1:10 - 1:30 SPARQ Media Showcase

1:20 - 1:45 Main Stage Session Breaking the Speed Barrier: How Lucid is Redefining What's Possible in Electric Marc Winterhoff, Interim CEO, Lucid

Michael Wayland, Automotive Reporter, CNBC

2:05 - 2:25 Porsche Downtown LA Media Showcase

1:50 - 2:15 Main Stage Session A New Adventure with An Old Legend. Scout Motor's Trail Back to The Marketplace Cody Thacker, VP of Business Operations, Scout Motors

Tim Stevens, Automotive and Technology Reporter

2:20 - 2:45 Scout Motors Afternoon Refreshments, hosted by Scout Motors Executive

2:20 - 2:45 Main Stage Session AI is Now: How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming Automotive Marianne Johnson, EVP and Chief Product Officer, Cox Automotive

David Foutz, VP Enterprise Client Management, Cox Automotive

2:45 - 3:00 Revology Media Happy Hour at the All Roads Stage

2:45 - 6:00 Creator Studios Open in The Underground

2:50 - 3:15 Main Stage Session Future of Air and Sea Ken Karklin, CEO, Pivotal



Mitch Lee, Co-Founder and CEO, ARC Boats

Alan Ohnsman, Senior Editor, Forbes

3:00 - 3:30 Volvo Coffee Bar

3:30 - 3:45 LumiVerse Media Showcase

3:20 - 3:45 Main Stage Session Are We There Yet? A State of Play on Autonomous Vehicles, presented by PAVE Stephen Hayes, VP Autonomous, Lyft

Michael White, Chief Product Officer, Zoox

Brian Bautsch, Director of Safety Strategy, American Honda Motor Company

3:30 - 5:00 Showcase Hall Reception

3:50 - 4:20 Awards Program Automotive Hall of Fame Distinguished Service Citation Award

4:20 - 5:00 AutoMobility LA Networking Reception

4:30 - 6:00 SPARQ Reception

4:30 - 7:30 Awards Program RACER Creator Awards Program

7:00 - 10:00 Special Event

(Invitation Only) Fork n' Film Influencer Dining Experience

*Subject to change



Following AMLA 2025, the LA Auto Show will be open to the public from November 21 to 30, 2025. For more information and to register, visit www.automobilityla.com .

REGISTRATION OPEN NOW

Registration requirements to attend AMLA 2025 are below :

Media: Complimentary registration is available to accredited press, media and journalists.

Complimentary registration is available to accredited press, media and journalists. Industry Professionals: Standard registration is $249 for potential attendees.

Standard registration is $249 for potential attendees. How to Register: Visit www.automobilityla.com to register online. All potential registrants go through approval process prior to credentialing.

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW & AUTOMOBILITY LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is one of the most influential annual automotive events in the world. Held each year at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the show draws hundreds of thousands of attendees and brings hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact to the city. It also remains the largest revenue driver for the LA Convention Center.

AutoMobility LA® — the show's press and industry day — takes place on November 20, 2025, and features a full day of vehicle debuts, brand announcements, and a thought leadership program highlighting some of the brightest voices in automotive and tech.

The LA Auto Show opens to the public from November 21 through 30, 2025, including Thanksgiving Day, offering ten full days for car shoppers, enthusiasts, families, and future-focused fans to experience the very best in automotive design, culture, and innovation.

Stay up to date with the latest show news, updates, and information at laautoshow.com and automobilityla.com.

Follow the LA Auto Show on X, Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn and sign up for alerts at laautoshow.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

For press inquiries, email [email protected]

Stay up to date with the latest show news, updates, and information, follow the LA Auto Show on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X, and sign up for alerts at laautoshow.com.

*Subject to change

