Little Free Library Promotes Equity, Inclusion with Diverse Books in Communities Around the World

"Little Free Library believes everyone should be able to see themselves in the pages of a book," said LFL Executive Director Greig Metzger. "We also believe awareness of diverse life experiences can help break down barriers and nurture a deeper understanding of our society's inequities."

LFL National Board Chair Anita Merina concurs: "As a first-generation Filipino American, I've spent my lifetime loving books but rarely seeing myself in them. I am so proud that Little Free Library will be reaching readers and connecting communities in such a meaningful way with the Read in Color program."

Equity and inclusion are long-held values at LFL, but following George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis—not far from LFL's Hudson, Wis. office—the nonprofit vowed to do more to raise awareness. This summer LFL held book giveaways, highlighting diverse authors; hosted inclusive celebrity story-time videos with PBS Kids; and promoted stewards filling little libraries with diverse books, like Sarah Kamya in Arlington, Mass.

Read in Color extends these efforts through four key components:

Read in Color pledge . LFL stewards and patrons worldwide can sign a pledge to read and share diverse books. Pledges have access to resources, like bookmarks and a Read in Color sign for Little Free Library doors.

. LFL stewards and patrons worldwide can to read and share diverse books. Pledges have access to resources, like bookmarks and a Read in Color sign for Little Free Library doors. Free diverse books . LFL stewards can apply to receive free diverse books. LFL will purchase books from independent bookstores, BIPOC-owned when possible, or source from publishers. enter a giveaway to win one of 200 copies of All Because You Matter by Tami Charles and Bryan Collier , sponsored by Scholastic. This opportunity is currently available to Twin Cities–area stewards only, but everyone is invited toto win one of 200 copies ofbyand, sponsored by Scholastic.

. LFL stewards can apply to receive free diverse books. LFL will purchase books from independent bookstores, BIPOC-owned when possible, or source from publishers. Little Free Library installations . LFL will establish new little libraries filled with culturally relevant books in high-need communities, beginning in the Twin Cities and expanding nationally. The first was unveiled on Oct. 14 at Urban Ventures, a Minneapolis nonprofit working to end poverty.

. LFL will establish new little libraries filled with culturally relevant books in high-need communities, beginning in and expanding nationally. The first was unveiled on at Urban Ventures, a nonprofit working to end poverty. Recommended reading lists. Book lists representing Black, Indigenous, Asian/Pacific Islander, Latinx, Muslim and LGBTQ communities are available for all readers. Advisors including We Need Diverse Books; The Brown Bookshelf; indigenous scholar Debbie Reese ; and author and LFL steward Roxane Gay helped shape these lists.

LFL received invaluable support from Minneapolis-based creative agency Colle McVoy to develop and launch the Read in Color initiative.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Little Free Library on this project, which developed from the pain and heartache we felt after the death of George Floyd in our community," said Christine Fruechte, CEO, Colle McVoy. "We want to be a force for change by helping to provide access to diverse perspectives and experiences."

LFL anticipates distributing 5,000 diverse books in the Twin Cities, with additional cities to follow. Titles include The Undefeated by Kwame Alexander, Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo and So You Want to Talk about Race by Ijeoma Oluo. LFL is buying from independent bookstores including Black Garnet Books, Minnesota's only Black-owned bookstore. They are also working directly with publishers like HMH, which donated hundreds of books for distribution.

With more than 100,000 Little Free Libraries in urban, suburban and rural locations in all 50 United States and beyond, LFL believes Read in Color will help amplify diverse voices at a grassroots, community level.

Get involved: To sign the Read in Color pledge, apply to receive free diverse books, donate to support the program or learn more, visit LittleFreeLibrary.org/Read-In-Color .

About Little Free Library: Little Free Library® (LFL) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community and improves book access by fostering neighborhood book-exchange boxes around the world. LFL received the 2020 World Literacy Award and has been recognized by the Library of Congress, the National Book Foundation and others for its dedication to expanding book access for all. There are more than 100,000 registered Little Free Library book-sharing boxes worldwide in all 50 states and in 108 countries; through them, more than 165 million books have been shared. Learn more at LittleFreeLibrary.org.

Media Contact: Margret Aldrich

612-203-6856 / [email protected]

