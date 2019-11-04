MGM Resorts Announces Bold Vision For Social Impact And Sustainability

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International today announced an evolved vision for social impact and sustainability including setting goals to bolster diversity and inclusion, donate millions of meals and continue offering scholarship and educational opportunities for employees and their families. Through a commitment to be "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet," MGM Resorts is committing to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests and in the communities where the Company operates.

"As a company with a global presence and more than 80,000 employees worldwide, MGM Resorts recognizes our responsibility extends beyond simply serving our customers and growing our bottom line. Focused on What Matters elevates and builds upon our work and investments in responsible leadership and provides a roadmap for making the most meaningful, enduring impact possible," said MGM Resorts Chairman and CEO Jim Murren. "I am proud of the long-held values that have always guided how our organization addresses societal needs, and I am honored to lead MGM Resorts as we embark on this mission."

MGM Resorts set concrete goals within four priority areas, guided by the Company's commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. They are:

Fostering Diversity & Inclusion: MGM Resorts is committed to developing and enhancing talent management systems that ensure equal access to employment and career growth opportunities for all. Through education and training, the Company creates welcoming, inclusive environments where diverse ideas and perspectives lead to innovative and creative solutions to drive business growth and expand Company goodwill around the world.

MGM Resorts is committed to developing and enhancing talent management systems that ensure equal access to employment and career growth opportunities for all. Through education and training, the Company creates welcoming, inclusive environments where diverse ideas and perspectives lead to innovative and creative solutions to drive business growth and expand Company goodwill around the world. Investing in Community: In collaboration with the public sector, policy makers, educators and nonprofit organizations, MGM Resorts strives to expand pathways to economic security for its workforce. By enhancing the social and cultural fabric in the communities where we operate, the Company is working to elevate the quality of life for everyone in our communities.

In collaboration with the public sector, policy makers, educators and nonprofit organizations, MGM Resorts strives to expand pathways to economic security for its workforce. By enhancing the social and cultural fabric in the communities where we operate, the Company is working to elevate the quality of life for everyone in our communities. Caring for One Another: Through volunteerism, employee giving and Company philanthropy, MGM Resorts instills philanthropic commitment and pride in employees that drives positive social impact in their communities. With a focus on core initiatives of hunger relief, public education, workforce development, diversity, environmental sustainability, and health & wellness MGM Resorts supports our host communities' unique challenges.

Through volunteerism, employee giving and Company philanthropy, MGM Resorts instills philanthropic commitment and pride in employees that drives positive social impact in their communities. With a focus on core initiatives of hunger relief, public education, workforce development, diversity, environmental sustainability, and health & wellness MGM Resorts supports our host communities' unique challenges. Protecting the Planet: At MGM Resorts, we believe that environmental leadership is critical to ensuring the long-term viability of corporations – and our planet. We are committed to being a global advocate in accelerating the fight against climate change. Through sustainable design and construction, we will build with tomorrow in mind and through our responsible operations we aim to reduce our negative environmental impacts.

MGM Resorts' social impact and sustainability goals are woven into the Company's strategic plans from its people practices, to sustainable business operations, to global supply chain networks. Some of the Company's commitments to achieve by 2025 include:

Reaching 1 million cumulative volunteer hours through the employee volunteer program

Donating 5 million meals through the Company's Feeding Forward program, which provides unserved food from our resorts

Awarding 600 post-secondary scholarships to children of employees

Reducing carbon emissions per square foot by 45%, energy per square foot by 25%, water per square foot by 30% and achieving 60% materials diversion rate

Spending at least 10% of the Company's domestic biddable procurement spend with diverse suppliers

Ensure that all employees – including women, the LGBTQ+ community, people of color and people with disabilities – have equal access to leadership opportunities throughout MGM Resorts and that our policies of inclusion are embedded into our culture

In addition to creating a new vision, MGM further confirms its commitment to enhancing its focus on embracing humanity and protecting the planet, by signing onto the United Nations Global Compact which calls on companies to align strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption and take actions that advance societal goals.

In a letter to the Secretary-General, Mr. Murren says, "MGM Resorts International is committed to joining the United Nations Global Compact…we express our intent to enhance our focus on these principles in our company. We also commit to advancing the broader goals of the UN, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals."

More details about Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet can be found at https://www.mgmresorts.com/focused

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 30 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The 82,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations regarding future results and the Company's financial outlook (including any guidance), the Company's ability to generate free cash flow growth, return capital to shareholders and further de-lever, and the Company's ability to execute its strategic plan, capital allocations strategy, and deliver on its 2020 goals.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which the Company operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

MGM RESORTS CONTACTS:

Samantha Cummis

Executive Director Communications

(702) 692-6847

scummis@mgmresorts.com

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Related Links

http://www.mgmresorts.com

