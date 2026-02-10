Michter's To Release Celebration Sour Mash, The Rarest Whiskey in the Distiller's Lineup

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michter's Distillery will begin shipping the 2025 Edition of Michter's Celebration Sour Mash Whiskey in February 2026, marking only the fifth time this extraordinary expression has been released.

Only 315 bottles of the 2025 Edition will be made available worldwide. Bottled at 115.2 proof (57.6% ABV), Michter's Celebration has a suggested retail price of $6,000 per bottle in the United States. Only seven barrels were chosen from Michter's aging stocks for the 2025 Edition of Celebration: four Kentucky Straight Rye barrels and three Kentucky Straight Bourbon barrels.

"Each release of Michter's Celebration is truly unique and cannot be replicated. This extraordinary whiskey is a symphony decades in the making, orchestrated by Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson and Master Distiller Dan McKee," said Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco. "Together, they carefully oversee the aging and blending process, selecting these seven whiskeys not only for the extraordinary individual characteristics each brings, but with the understanding that together, they will create a whiskey so exquisite that the sum is even greater than its individual parts. It reflects patience, precision, and profound expertise composed into a single, unforgettable experience."

Reflecting on the artistry behind the release, Michter's Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson observed, "To be part of creating Celebration is a tremendous honor. It is about respecting the art of maturing whiskey to its perfect moment, not a specific age; blending whiskeys to a profile that surpasses the beauty of any one barrel alone; and seeking something so unique it conveys a poetic elegance. The result is a composition of enchanting complexity, bold sophistication, and depth that echoes the timeless treasures of American whiskey."

Each bottle of the 2025 Celebration Sour Mash Whiskey is presented in a special gift box containing a letter signed by Michter's Master Distiller Dan McKee. "This is the third edition of Michter's Celebration in my time as Master Distiller, and each release is one of a kind. I'm so proud to have personally selected the barrels for this release," said McKee. "The 2025 Celebration contains whiskey from seven extraordinary barrels, with the youngest whiskey being over 12 years old and the oldest whiskey being over 30 years old. It's remarkable how the oldest barrels contribute just the right amount of oak influence while leaving room for the delicate nuances of the other beautiful ryes and bourbons in the blend to shine."

Introduced in 2013, Michter's Celebration Sour Mash marked a significant moment in American whiskey history: an American whiskey company was offering a blend of this caliber at a suggested retail price in the several-thousand-dollar range, establishing a new echelon of American whiskey.

In October 2025, Michter's became the first whiskey to be named in three consecutive years The World's Most Admired Whiskey by an international academy of voters convened by UK-based Drinks International. Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey. For more information about Michter's, please visit michters.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

