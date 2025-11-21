Midea Building Technologies Showcases Cutting-Edge HVAC Solutions at C&R 2025 in Madrid

MADRID, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea Building Technologies (MBT) unveiled its latest energy-efficient HVAC solutions, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and advanced technology. Among the key highlights, MBT debuted its new generation R32 VRF system for the first time overseas, while its MagBoost Apex Pro Magnetic Centrifugal Chiller and Mars Large R290 ATW Heat Pump were selected by the Innovation Gallery for their innovative design and eco-friendly features.

The new generation R32 VRF system, making its first appearance overseas at the C&R 2025 Exhibition, offers an efficient and reliable solution for commercial buildings. It features an IP68 fully enclosed electric control box with phase-change refrigerant cooling, providing 3.5 times the cooling effect compared to conventional designs. With a maximum 310° G-type heat exchanger, it delivers 32% more heat exchange area within the same footprint. With cooling and heating capacities from 25.2 to 45 kW, the system offers maximum flexibility and energy savings for diverse commercial applications.

The Mars Large R290 ATW Heat Pump, selected for the Innovation Gallery at the C&R 2025, is an eco-friendly solution using R290 refrigerant with minimal GWP and zero ODP. It delivers water temperatures up to 85°C and operates efficiently in low-ambient conditions. With a compact 1.96 m² footprint and heating capacities ranging from 50 to 70 kW, it suits various applications. The four-way accessible panel ensures easy maintenance, making it an ideal solution for both residential and commercial sectors. Midea is showcasing its complete range of R290 heating solutions, further demonstrating the comprehensive product lineup in the field of eco-friendly heating.

The MagBoost Apex Pro Magnetic Centrifugal Chiller has also been selected for the Innovation Gallery, drawing attention for its cutting-edge design. Utilizing advanced technologies such as magnetic bearing control, micro-channel refrigerant-cooled VFD, and back-to-back two-stage compression, this chiller operates quietly while delivering high efficiency across a wide range of applications. The MagBoost Apex Pro is ideally suited for data centers and other large commercial projects, providing sustainable solutions that cut energy consumption and lower operational costs.

Besides these flagship products, MBT showcased a diverse range of solutions, from residential comfort and agile light-commercial systems to robust industrial and large-scale buildings. The EasyFit VRF system and Quantum Series offer flexible installation for commercial spaces. The Ultra-High Temperature Magnetic Water Vapor Compressor provides steam at 150–200°C, making it an ideal alternative to steam boilers for industrial applications. The AquaThermal Max Inverter Air-Cooled Scroll Heat Pump with R32 refrigerant offers easy maintenance and environmentally-friendly features, ideal for commercial and industrial applications. These solutions stand out for energy efficiency, simplified installation, and intelligent integration, making them ideal for various building types.

MBT continues to lead in energy efficiency with its integrated smart energy solution, iEasyEnergy. This solution simplifies installation and enables intelligent connectivity, optimizing energy use for solar, storage, and heat pump systems. It enhances home comfort and efficiency while ensuring energy self-sufficiency, safety, and energy savings.

MBT's innovative solutions have made a significant impact across Europe. MBT's full-scenario HVAC solution and smart management transform the Sustainable Living Complex Project in Malta University into a "dynamic lab" for research. At the Mercedes-Benz Showroom in Estonia, 8 outdoor units of the Mars Large R290 Heat Pump ensure stable, efficient, low-carbon heating and hot water year-round. Similarly, at the Mayoral Headquarters in Spain, MBT's HVAC solution optimizes climate control, enhances temperature regulation and air quality, while driving significant energy savings.

MBT reinforced its commitment to sustainability and innovation at the C&R Exhibition, showcasing solutions that drive energy efficiency and smart building technologies for the future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829350/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829351/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829352/3.jpg