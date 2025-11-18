MORE TEST DRIVES, MORE BRANDS, MORE TO DISCOVER AT THE 2025 LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW

First time experiences with Chevy Bolt, Nissan Leaf, Lucid Gravity Touring and Cadillac Celestiq highlight 50+ test drive vehicles across 10 days November 21–30 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Los Angeles Auto Show® will feature more than 50 vehicles available to drive or ride, giving guests that rare opportunity to experience and compare models across categories, powertrains, and performance types—all in one place.

Running from November 21–30 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the show offers one of the most extensive hands-on driving experiences of any auto event in the country. From rugged off-roaders and cutting-edge EVs to luxury sedans and high-performance vehicles, the test drive lineup reflects the full spectrum of today's automotive landscape. Test drives are included with admission and remain one of the most popular and accessible features of the show.

Whether show-goers are checking out new brands, comparing performance and comfort, or getting their first immersive experience with electric vehicles, LA Auto Show will deliver one-stop comparison shopping, expert guidance and multiple driving routes, all in a no-pressure, hassle free atmosphere.

"There's nothing like feeling a new vehicle come alive beneath you for the first time," said Terri Toennies, president of the Los Angeles Auto Show. "At LA Auto Show, visitors don't just see the newest vehicles, they get to drive them, compare, and discover what makes one the right choice for them."

OUTDOOR TEST DRIVES

Two outdoor driving experiences will anchor this year's program:

Clean Power Alliance EV and Hybrid Test Track: Sponsored by the CPA EV SmartCharge Program, this one-mile loop outside South Hall will showcases over 20 electrified models across multiple brands. The following brands will offer test drives:

Cadillac : Escalade IQ, LYRIQ, OPTIQ and VISTIQ.

: Escalade IQ, LYRIQ, OPTIQ and VISTIQ. Chevrolet : Blazer EV, Bolt EV 10 th anniversary, Equinox EV and Silverado EV.

: Blazer EV, Bolt EV 10 anniversary, Equinox EV and Silverado EV. Faraday Future : FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance, FX Super One

: FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance, FX Super One Lucid: Air and Gravity Touring.

Air and Gravity Touring. Nissan: First-ever consumer test drive opportunity with all-new Leaf.

First-ever consumer test drive opportunity with all-new Leaf. Volkswagen: Atlas, ID Buzz and Tiguan.

Atlas, ID Buzz and Tiguan. Volvo: Celebrating its 70th anniversary in the U.S., the legendary Swedish brand will celebrate with test drivers of its XC90, XC60 and EX30.

Gilbert Lindsay Plaza Street Drives: Navigating Downtown LA street routes, guests can choose from over 30 gas, EV and hybrid models including the first-ever public test drive opportunity with the Polestar 4 electric SUV coupe.

The following brands will offer test-drives:

Alfa Romeo : Giulia and Tonale PHEV.

: Giulia and Tonale PHEV. Chrysler: Pacifica PHEV.

Pacifica PHEV. Dodge : Durango SRT and Hornet.

: Durango SRT and Hornet. Fiat : 500e

: 500e Jeep : Gladiator, Grand Cherokee L, Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe.

: Gladiator, Grand Cherokee L, Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Kia : EV9 GT Line, EV6 GT Line and EV6 GT.

: EV9 GT Line, EV6 GT Line and EV6 GT. RAM : RAM 1500 and RAM 2500

: RAM 1500 and RAM 2500 Rivian : R1-S and R1-T.

: R1-S and R1-T. Subaru : Ascent Onyx Touring, Crosstrek Sport, Forester Touring, Forester Sport Hybrid, Impreza RS, Outback, Solterra Touring and WRX tS.

: Ascent Onyx Touring, Crosstrek Sport, Forester Touring, Forester Sport Hybrid, Impreza RS, Outback, Solterra Touring and WRX tS. Toyota: bZ, Grand Highlander, RAV4 Hybrid, Prius PHEV and Tacoma TRD Pro

With so many automakers in one location, the experience gives attendees one of the most unrivaled opportunities to quickly and conveniently explore different makes as they finalize their vehicle purchasing decisions to align with their personal lifestyle.

INDOOR TEST RIDES AND ADVENTURE

Popular indoor test ride experiences will return to the Convention Center's main halls. These capability-driven programs pair show-goers with professional drivers for controlled demonstrations focused on traction, articulation and chassis dynamics. Inside South Hall, "Camp Jeep" will feature Wrangler 4xe, Wrangler, Gladiator and Grand Cherokee L tackling thrilling climbs and offroad style obstacles. Also in South Hall, Hyundai's all-electric IONIQ lineup will be showcased as attendees feel the handling, speed and comfort of the IONIQ 5 N and IONIQ 5 Limited, as well as the IONIQ 9 Calligraphy models.

In West Hall, attendees can strap into Ford's Bronco Built Wild ride experience showcasing Bronco Badlands capabilities as they navigate an indoor course, climb Bronco Mountain and traverse over challenging landscapes.

Visitors eager to get behind the wheel are encouraged to make the test drive and ride areas their first stop upon arriving at the Los Angeles Auto Show. With high-demand slots available on a first-come, first-served basis, early on-site registration is the best way to secure a drive. Drivers must meet age requirements, which vary by manufacturer, and have a valid driver's license. Passengers are permitted.

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW & AUTOMOBILITY LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is one of the most influential annual automotive events in the world. Held each year at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the show draws hundreds of thousands of attendees and brings hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact to the city. It also remains the largest revenue driver for the LA Convention Center.

AutoMobility LA® — the show's press and industry day — takes place on November 20, 2025, and features a full day of vehicle debuts, brand announcements, and a thought leadership program highlighting some of the brightest voices in automotive and tech.

The LA Auto Show opens to the public from November 21 through 30, 2025, including Thanksgiving Day, offering ten full days for car shoppers, enthusiasts, families, and future-focused fans to experience the very best in automotive design, culture, and innovation.

For more information, visit laautoshow.com and automobilityla.com.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets are on sale now at laautoshow.com/tickets and include access to all exhibits and test drive experiences. Pricing is as follows:

Opening Day Friday (November 21st): Adult $18, Senior $8, Child $8

Any Day General Admission Tickets: Adult $25, Senior $12, Child $12

Monday to Thursday (November 24-27): Adult $22, Senior $10, Child $10

VIP Priority Entry + Ticket on Saturdays and Sundays: Adult $45, Senior $22, Child $22

Wednesday/Thursday Thanksgiving Family Four-Packs: $63

