SINGAPORE, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Musim Mas is proud to announce its inaugural Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility, marking a significant step in its commitment to sustainable business practices. Partnering with Rabobank as sustainability coordinator and HSBC as other lender, the Musim Mas Group's marketing arm, Inter-Continental Oils & Fats Pte. Ltd., and its Spain and Italy Biofuel entities will convert its EUR 150 million uncommitted Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) into a sustainability-linked loan.

Musim Mas Signs its first Sustainability-Linked Loan with Rabobank and HSBC Bank

Musim Mas is strategically leveraging the Sustainability-Linked Loan (SLL) to seamlessly integrate environmental and social sustainability into its financial framework, reinforcing its dedication to responsible business practices, in line with the LMA Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles. The Sustainability-Linked Loan will be anchored on three Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) – RSPO certification of independent smallholders, training of independent smallholders, and maintaining a deforestation-free palm oil supply chain. External verification of Musim Mas' annual progress will be conducted by reputable assessors, ensuring transparency and accountability.

The selection of these KPIs was carefully driven by various factors, such as materiality and level of ambition of the targets. Independent smallholders operating on smaller-scale oil palm farms represent an important opportunity for advancing sustainable palm oil production. To sustainably increase the overall output volume of independent smallholders, who make up an estimated 41% of the production area[1], there is a need to improve the yield of these farmers. By empowering these smallholders to adopt sustainable farming methods, Musim Mas not only enhances livelihoods and promotes social equity but also advances toward its long-term goals of eliminating deforestation and fostering a resilient and responsible palm oil supply chain.

As the sustainability coordinator for the facility, Rabobank facilitated the integration of sustainability principles into the financing structure. Rabobank and HSBC serve as joint lenders for the RCF.

Gregory Vandeler, Head of Trade & Commodity Finance, Rabobank Asia, commented: "Rabobank is honoured to have acted as the lead sustainability coordinator for Musim Mas in their inaugural sustainability-linked loan. Partnering with Musim Mas - one of our longstanding clients and a true leader in sustainability in the palm oil industry - in this inaugural deal, reflects the trusted relationship we have with them. Linking sustainability performance to financing is a way to support our clients in their sustainability commitments while simultaneously enhancing productivity, resilience, and farmer livelihoods. There is great potential in making the agri-food sector more sustainable. In our role as a leading food, agriculture and trade commodity bank, we are committed to taking a leading role in working closely with our clients in their sustainable transition journeys."

Priya Kini, Head of Commercial Banking, HSBC Singapore, said: "We have a longstanding relationship with Musim Mas, and we are glad to be able to further deepen our support with their first sustainability-linked loan. Musim Mas wants to embed ESG principles into their core business operations and financing activities, and we are pleased to help them do so. This collaboration is a clear demonstration of HSBC's ongoing efforts to support our clients' transition to a more sustainable future."

This Sustainability-Linked Loan marks another step in Musim Mas' commitment to incorporating environmental and social considerations into its financing activities. In 2021, the company secured a Green Trade Financing Facility with a Singapore bank, with RSPO certification as a key performance indicator under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)' Green Finance Industry Taskforce's Green and Sustainable Trade Finance and Working Capital Framework. In 2024, Musim Mas collaborated with a leading bank to implement an innovative Sustainable Account with a Liquidity Management Structure. This initiative was designed to optimize the Group's cash flow and working capital across its entities, while seamlessly integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations.

"Contracting a sustainability-linked loan with ambitious, meaningful, and measurable targets is a testament to Musim Mas' deep-rooted commitment to sustainability and responsible corporate behavior. Musim Mas is reinforcing to our stakeholders—financial banks, customers, and employees—about our dedication to driving positive environmental and social impact while delivering long-term value.", said Mr Alvin Lim, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, Musim Mas.

[1] Herdiansyah, H., Negoro, H. A., Rusdayanti, N., & Shara, S. (2020). Palm oil plantation and cultivation: Prosperity and productivity of smallholders. Open Agriculture, 5(1), 617–630. https://doi.org/10.1515/opag-2020-0063

