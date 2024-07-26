On Your Marks: TCL Inspires Greatness This Summer with Athletic Spectacle at Home

PARIS, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world prepares to unite in celebration of a summer of sport, TCL announces its efforts to bring the exhilarating and record-making moments of these events right into living rooms everywhere. With TCL's advanced QD-Mini LED home entertainment technology, viewers can experience every breathtaking moment from the comfort of their own homes.

Experience the Spirit of Sport with TCL

On your marks, get set, GO! This July, TCL invites everyone to witness the greatest moments up close with TCL's state-of-the-art display technology and immersive audio systems. TCL's innovative products ensure that no one misses a single beat. From the cheers and tears to the hopes and dreams that the next couple of months bring, TCL's home entertainment systems deliver the ultimate viewing experience. Standing together in greatness this August, viewers can watch sportspeople become national heroes, and witness every record-breaking moment and podium celebration with technology that provides stunning clarity and immersive sound.

Supporting Our Partners and wishing them luck

TCL proudly supports world record-holder decathlete Kevin Mayer, wishing him the best in his continued ambition to inspire greatness through his sport.

TCL is also enjoying its extensive sports sponsorships, supporting national football teams from Spain, Italy, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, as well as club teams like Arsenal and Djurgården IF.

In France, TCL partners with iconic athletes Thomas Ramos and Kingsley Coman, further emphasising their commitment to supporting top athletes and inspiring greatness through sport.

Stefan Streit, CMO at TCL Europe, said: "Sport has the power to inspire and unite people. At TCL, we are dedicated to bringing these moments of greatness into homes everywhere with our innovative technology. We wish our partner athletes and teams the best of luck and are proud to support their journey towards excellence."

TCL Brings the Spectacle to Your Home

Fans can watch their favourite athletic moments pushing the limits on the 115" QD-Mini LED TV and setting a new standard for home entertainment. This TV delivers an immersive, stadium-like experience on the world's largest at-home screen, with stunning clarity and vibrant colours—perfect for cinematic viewing, gaming, and sports, ensuring every moment is captured with exceptional detail.

TCL's dedication to innovation is evident in its vast array of feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices. By leveraging TCL NXTPAPER technology and the power of 5G, these devices fully integrate into TCL's extensive smart device ecosystem, ensuring users stay connected and engaged throughout the Summer of Sport. Additionally, TCL's advanced air conditioners, like the FreshIN 2.0, create a cool and fresh environment for indoor workouts, while their modern kitchen appliances, such as the Free Built-In Refrigerator, help maintain a healthy diet by keeping your food fresh for longer, supporting an active lifestyle.

Discover more products to elevate your sports experience this summer: https://www.tcl.com/eu/en

